Spain's New Air Conditioning Law Is Insane

Is this becoming a thing for left-wingers? Is air conditioning the next front in the climate change debate? It might be, though luckily, no politician here is insane enough to go to war with this fantastic appliance that keeps millions upon millions of tremendous people comfortable during the summer months. This appliance is killing mother Earth. Spain has decided to move on a law that would ban most places from setting their air conditioning temperature below 27 degrees Celsius. That’s 80 degrees Fahrenheit (via EuroNews):

A debate has been sparked after Spain's government moved to prevent offices, shops and other venues from setting air conditioning below 27°C in the summer.

It is part of plans to cut the country's energy consumption and limit dependency on Russian gas.

[...]

“Right now, perhaps suggested by the heat wave we are experiencing, I would say that with 27 degrees we will be very hot," Andrea Castillo, a worker at Castellón university, told Euronews. "Perhaps we could work at 25 degrees, but not at 27.”

Laura Berge, a civil servant in Valencia, questioned the practicality of the measure.

“Generally speaking, you can work at 27 degrees, but to reach that temperature in hot areas, you need to put the air conditioner at 22 or 23 degrees for a couple of hours, so I am worried that it will not be allowed to exceed 27 degrees. at any time,” she told Euronews.

"In that case, the air would have to be turned on well in advance and it would be counterproductive in terms of energy savings."

Berge's colleague, María Isabel Ruiz, agrees.

"I am in favour of saving energy and that this requires sacrifices, but these proposed temperatures are not adequate," she said.