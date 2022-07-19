Why the Left Lost It Over Fareed Zakaria's Washington Post Column

The Left has gone into the abyss when they’re attacking The Washington Post. Besides a few op-ed writers, the paper is primarily a mouthpiece for the Democratic Party. Yet, as we’ve learned, the emerging factions of the Left can lead to a circular firing squad within these publications. The ‘woke’ newsrooms have launched their fair share of civil wars. The Washington Post just left one, where longtime political reporter Dave Weigel got suspended for a month for retweeting a joke considered problematic by colleague Felicia Sonmez. Sonmez went on to attack other colleagues who were through with her incessant whining. Her tirades on social media eventually earned her a pink slip. Fareed Zakaria is facing criticism for his column about how the Democratic Party needs to stop focusing on pronouns. Yes, some lefties were appalled. They even changed the headline. Kevin Tober at Newsbusters has more:

The Washington Post changed the headline of a column written Friday by CNN weekend host Fareed Zakaria which originally told Democrats to "forget pronouns" after backlash from leftists on Twitter. The original headline from the Thursday piece read "Forget Pronouns: Democrats need to become the party of building things." According to the Post Millennial which summarized The Washington Post piece which is behind a paywall: "Zakaria listed of the myriad problems facing the US, from social problems to infrastructure to the economy. He then concluded: 'This is not a perception problem. It is a reality problem. Democrats need to once more become the party that gets stuff done, builds things and makes government work for people. That’s a lot more important to most Americans than using the right pronouns.' That currently is the only mention of the word 'pronouns' in the piece." [...] Instead of standing firm against the woke mob, Zakaria groveled at the feet of the LGBTQ bullies like Chasten Buttigieg: "I hope it is clear that I am NOT arguing against any minority groups. (I belong to several myself.) I am arguing against giving Republicans an easy way to demagogue and divert attention. If the Democrats are wiped out in the midterms, it will not help these embattled groups any!"

It’s not an “insane” column. It’s simply a centrist-liberal commentator telling Democrats that their talking points and agenda are way out of step with average voters. Not everyone speaks like college faculty members. Zakaria’s point about pronouns is correct, but I think Bill Maher hit a home run on why the Left is primed to lose, especially on abortion.

Addressing someone by the name/pronoun they prefer is free, easy, and kind. Using them builds community and belonging. Democrats can walk and chew gum. We can fix roads and build bridges while also making it a little easier to go about your life. That’s called freedom. — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) July 15, 2022

What the hell are you on about, @FareedZakaria? This is a truly deranged column. pic.twitter.com/uxJssGkfHT — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) July 15, 2022

Zakaria wrote, “Democrats need to learn how to fight back — for example, by highlighting the most extreme abortion laws passed in Republican states and branding the Republican Party with them.”

Fareed forgot to mention science. The Democratic Party is now beholden to a base who thinks men can get pregnant. Women and womanhood face erasure, terms sacrificed at the altar of political correctness and trans-inclusivity. Men cannot get pregnant, which is not violent or hateful speech. It’s a scientific biological fact, but the Left will eat itself over that point. And yes, they would let infrastructure and health care bills die over that debate. Why? The people who control the agenda, the wealthy, college-educated class, can afford to do it.

Also, Mr. Zakaria, don’t ever apologize to these people.