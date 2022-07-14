The Left's Vile Pivot With the 10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Abortion Story

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Jul 14, 2022 6:40 AM
  Share   Tweet
The Left's Vile Pivot With the 10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Abortion Story

Source: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The Ohio abortion story has taken an odd turn. Here’s the story: a 10-year-old Ohio girl got raped. The attack resulted in a pregnancy, forcing her to travel to Indiana for an abortion. Joe Biden made this claim when speaking about abortion rights. It’s a tragic story. It also highlights the Left’s unhealthy penchant for rape and incest, which constitute less than one percent of abortions nationwide. Rebecca wondered if this was an accurate claim. So did The Wall Street Journal and other right-leaning publications since Democrats have a penchant for lying. Second, we didn’t have all the facts. One source held up this story, the doctor:

There's a new development in the story Joe Biden repeated from the White House last week of a ten-year-old Ohio girl who sought an abortion after being raped, subsequently being referred to a doctor in Indiana allegedly because Ohio's pro-life law restricted her options.

Reporting from The Columbus Dispatch appears to confirm the story repeated by Biden, but brings an inconvenient truth for Democrats who have spent weeks using the despicable crime to attack pro-life Americans. As it turns out, Democrats and the mainstream media have been repeatedly citing a situation in which a 27-year-old man who is 'believed to be undocumented,' according to The Dispatch, repeatedly raped a ten-year-old girl.

After the White House was unable to offer corroboration for the story Biden repeated and Ohio's Attorney General said he hadn't heard "a whisper" about any matching reports or filings, The Columbus Dispatch said Wednesday that an arrest had been made on Tuesday and charges were filed against a 27-year-old man who confessed to the crime.


Things move fast. We later learned that an illegal alien was the girl’s rapist—a Guatemalan national with an ICE detainer. The judge rejected the motion to remand the defendant without bail at the arraignment. And how do liberals react to this horrific story? By pouncing on conservatives for doubting it. That’s a weird flex. They’re cheering that this girl got raped and impregnated by an illegal alien. First, it exposes for the 1,000th time that Biden’s border control agenda remains a pile of garbage. This attack wouldn’t have happened if liberals understood the basic concepts of law and order. Illegal immigration is a crime. It’s a bad thing, liberal America. Our citizens suffer because of this open border scheme Democrats have concocted to increase their congressional position in the House. 

Of all the things to “pounce” on conservatives, liberals thought child rape was the silver bullet. What creeps. 

The irony is that this story won’t see the light of day now. An illegal alien raped a child. It’s time to deploy countermeasures. Expect this story to be buried by the weekend.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Ronny Jackson: This Is What Obama Did When I Called Out Biden's Declining Cognitive Ability
Julio Rosas

Biden Flashback: 'I Don't Know Anybody' Who Is 'Worried About Inflation'
Guy Benson
Another Inflation Report Just Blew Past Estimates
Spencer Brown

Musk Wrecks MSNBC With a Single Tweet
Leah Barkoukis
Tapper Confronts White House Economic Adviser Over Administration's Response to Rising Inflation
Leah Barkoukis
Americans Think U.S. Is Need of Major Gov't Reforms and Complete Overhaul
Sarah Arnold
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular