The Left's Vile Pivot With the 10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Abortion Story

The Ohio abortion story has taken an odd turn. Here’s the story: a 10-year-old Ohio girl got raped. The attack resulted in a pregnancy, forcing her to travel to Indiana for an abortion. Joe Biden made this claim when speaking about abortion rights. It’s a tragic story. It also highlights the Left’s unhealthy penchant for rape and incest, which constitute less than one percent of abortions nationwide. Rebecca wondered if this was an accurate claim. So did The Wall Street Journal and other right-leaning publications since Democrats have a penchant for lying. Second, we didn’t have all the facts. One source held up this story, the doctor:

There's a new development in the story Joe Biden repeated from the White House last week of a ten-year-old Ohio girl who sought an abortion after being raped, subsequently being referred to a doctor in Indiana allegedly because Ohio's pro-life law restricted her options. Reporting from The Columbus Dispatch appears to confirm the story repeated by Biden, but brings an inconvenient truth for Democrats who have spent weeks using the despicable crime to attack pro-life Americans. As it turns out, Democrats and the mainstream media have been repeatedly citing a situation in which a 27-year-old man who is 'believed to be undocumented,' according to The Dispatch, repeatedly raped a ten-year-old girl. After the White House was unable to offer corroboration for the story Biden repeated and Ohio's Attorney General said he hadn't heard "a whisper" about any matching reports or filings, The Columbus Dispatch said Wednesday that an arrest had been made on Tuesday and charges were filed against a 27-year-old man who confessed to the crime.





This is fair! Because the story was based on a SINGLE activist source and had no confirmation from law enforcement. Relevant officials said they had no records of it. A better question is why were some so quick to *accept* its legitimacy? Tragedy becomes just a pawn for partisans https://t.co/BBbB30BTod — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) July 13, 2022

The original story is a journalistic what-not-to-do. Relied on one source, then omitted her obvious conflicts of interest, had no confirmation or info from law enforcement or government. — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) July 13, 2022

The new information raises more major questions too: CPS was notified but not the AG’s office? Where were the police? Why didn’t the White House reach out? — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) July 13, 2022

Things move fast. We later learned that an illegal alien was the girl’s rapist—a Guatemalan national with an ICE detainer. The judge rejected the motion to remand the defendant without bail at the arraignment. And how do liberals react to this horrific story? By pouncing on conservatives for doubting it. That’s a weird flex. They’re cheering that this girl got raped and impregnated by an illegal alien. First, it exposes for the 1,000th time that Biden’s border control agenda remains a pile of garbage. This attack wouldn’t have happened if liberals understood the basic concepts of law and order. Illegal immigration is a crime. It’s a bad thing, liberal America. Our citizens suffer because of this open border scheme Democrats have concocted to increase their congressional position in the House.

And meanwhile, a bunch of libs are taking a victory lap in my mentions over a young girl being raped because I had to gall to be skeptical of a story with a single source from an abortion activist who refused to respond to any request for comment. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 13, 2022

Again, the fact that a 10-year-old girl rape victim was used as a political pawn by pro-aborts, so they didn't have to defend abortion for what it is, before we knew any info about the case and are now gloating bc it turned out to be real just shows how evil these people are. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 13, 2022

Reporters who asked questions about the story before this info was public and when the story’s single source was refusing to provide corroborating details were doing their job. Outlets that ran the story uncritically last week with zero effort to verify were not. https://t.co/9tUWcSNQ2v — Laurel Duggan (@laureldugg) July 13, 2022

Of all the things to “pounce” on conservatives, liberals thought child rape was the silver bullet. What creeps.

So rightwing media have just collectively decided that a well-documented and reported case of a ten-year-old being raped didn't happen, because if it did happen then that is politically embarrassing for them? — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) July 13, 2022

The Wall Street Journal called this story "fanciful" yesterday and suggested it was false. https://t.co/SFUbGVZHFZ https://t.co/icu1DgcmlW — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) July 13, 2022

Fox News host Emily Compagno, yesterday, on the story of a 10-year-old rape victim who had to go to Indiana for an abortion:



"What I find so deeply offensive, they had to make up a fake one!"



Meanwhile, the alleged rapist was just arrested and charged.https://t.co/ZD07i4ls0E pic.twitter.com/JtwZ6XyELQ — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 13, 2022

The irony is that this story won’t see the light of day now. An illegal alien raped a child. It’s time to deploy countermeasures. Expect this story to be buried by the weekend.