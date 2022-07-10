So, That's Who Hunter Biden Thinks Is the 'Vindictive Moron' of the Family

They seemed like the perfect family. Some folks outside of the Biden clan no doubt knew about the drama—but the Hunter Biden laptop has exposed quite the mess. The endless shady government access deals warrant a congressional review. Joe knew about his crackhead son’s dirty deeds. We also learned that Hunter is truly the one in the driver’s seat of this dysfunctional family picnic. He has boasted that his father will essentially follow his every move and that he has unprecedented control over Joe’s schedule. At least he used to have that type of access. In all, Hunter knows his dad will never abandon him, which explains his brazenness. The man knows he has protection. He always did—now it’s under the seal of the office of the presidency of the United States. It’s Nixonian.

This protection explains why Hunter can lose firearms, allegedly falsify 4473 forms to obtain them, and do all the drugs in the world in the company of the finest hookers. Some of this was paid for by Joe Biden, albeit inadvertently. It must be nice, that’s all I’m going to say. With Hunter’s laptop, which has finally been accepted as real and not a Russian disinformation operation, we learn that internal family drama goes beyond Hunter’s ex-wife pretty much calling him a loser and the recovering crackhead moving on his dead brother’s wife. He reportedly hates Jill Biden. I mean, you don’t love or like someone when you refer to them as an “entitled c**t” (via NY Post):

President Biden’s 52-year-old druggie son made the remarks in a string of text messages that he sent in 2018 as he family were rallying to get him help, The Sun reported. In one particular text sent to his brother Beau’s widow, Hallie Biden, who he was scandalously dating at the time, Hunter went off on the now first lady. “F–k my stepmother for always being as much of a selfish silly entitled c–t as you,” he wrote to Hallie as their brief relationship deteriorated. He also admitted to calling his stepmom a “f–king moron, a vindictive moron” in a separate text exchange with his uncle, James Biden, just days later. In the texts to his uncle, who is President Biden’s brother, Hunter said he had raged to Jill that he was smarter than her.

Hunter rages at Jill because he feels that he’s smarter than her. I couldn’t care less, but it’s a bit entertaining that the man who smoked parmesan cheese because he thought it was crack cocaine is the Rhodes scholar of the family. Hunter horrifically used M&Ms while frolicking with an escort (I can’t go into that again—Just Google it) during a stay at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, earning him a permanent ban. Yet, he’s Mr. Einstein. Hunter is unwell. It’s not a new story, but those family gatherings must be high stress.