Oh, So This Is How Hunter Biden Used $75K from Joe Biden

Just when you think the sad reality of the Hunter Biden saga can't get any more absurd, new video has emerged that seems to show President Joe Biden's son using what appears to be a crack pipe and then cracking open a can of White Claw hard seltzer while sitting naked in a "float tank" during a supposed "detox" allegedly paid for by Joe Biden.

The video, obtained and released by The Sun, reportedly shows Hunter Biden at "a health spa in Newburyport, Massachusetts, in January 2019" before Joe Biden was elected President of the United States.

Evidently, The Sun received the video from the Marco Polo organization that's been investigating the contents of Hunter Biden's "laptop from hell" that contained backups of Hunter's iPhone, within which videos like the one released Wednesday by The Sun were found.

Their report explains more on the situation:

Hunter shot the footage after travelling to the North Shore area near Boston in an attempt to get sober, with his dad wiring him tens of thousands of dollars for treatment and telling him: “Stick with it.” He was being guided by the now disgraced celebrity psychiatrist Keith Ablow, 60, as he tried to break free from his addiction to crack cocaine. But text messages and other evidence shows that rather than face up to his demons, Hunter continued to get high. The materials were found on a bombshell iPhone backup on Hunter’s infamous “laptop from hell” which the New York Post first began reporting on three weeks before the 2020 presidential election.

The New York Post's coverage was falsely smeared as a Russian disinformation operation, banned from Twitter, and discredited by the mainstream media in the closing days of the 2020 election. Only more than one year later did outlets such as The New York Times and Washington Post finally admit that Hunter's laptop and its damning contents were authentic.

Text message conversations between Hunter and Joe Biden leading up to his apparently unsuccessful 2019 detox at the health spa were also uncovered on the laptop from hell, showing again how involved in Hunter's life Joe Biden was at the time:

In one text from early December 2018, Hunter begged his dad to send him money for the treatment, claiming he was struggling to pay his daughters’ rents, alimony, health care and day to day bills. The president replied ten minutes later saying: “Ok how do you want to do this I can pay tuition directly and their housing and give you the rest.” Between sending and receiving texts to and from his father, Hunter was also communicating with a call girl he had been seeing. He sent the woman a selfie of himself being intravenously injected with powerful sedative ketamine. After explaining that he was receiving “ketamine infusion therapy”, she replied: “That’s good baby what does it do.” The following day Joe told Hunter via text: “75 being wired today. Love.” Hunter replied: “Love you.” Joe added “Got Finnegan’s rent. Naomi in good shape” in reference to two of Hunter’s daughters. That evening Joe texted again to say: “Proud of you. Stick with it. Everything else will work out. Love Dad.”

Hunter Biden was last seen publicly at the White House on Independence Day where he joined his father to watch July Fourth fireworks over the National Mall. Meanwhile, the White House keeps up its refusal to comment on new audio that seems to contradict previous statements that the president was not involved in or aware of Hunter's business dealings.

.@PhilipWegmann: "You seemed to dismiss Peter's question about his conversation with his son Hunter Biden...how is that silence consistent with the president's promise to always level with the American public?"



KJP: "I can not comment on any materials from the laptop." pic.twitter.com/P1AYJvlINz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 5, 2022

The Sun's full coverage and video (content warning: typical Hunter Biden video) can be viewed below: