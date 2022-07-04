After Shooting Incident, Alec Baldwin Really Shouldn't Have Tweeted This

What is this guy’s problem? This isn’t the first time Alec Baldwin has landed in hot water over how Twitter activity. He’s deleted and then reactivated his account more than a few times. After this outburst, he should just quit social media altogether or at the very least stop posting until the legal drama over the shooting incident on the set of his new film ends. I’m not kidding. The man has zero self-control, not shocking coming from the dude who was booted from a plane for not turning off his Words with Friends game.

We all know the latest tragedy that befell the set of this film. Baldwin was reportedly practicing a stunt with a supposed “cold gun.” The actor didn’t check that it was unloaded which he should have done. It doesn’t matter if the assistant director said it was safe. You always double-check or triple-check. Baldwin fired. A projectile hit director Joel Souza and cinematographer Halyna Hutchins; Hutchins would later die from her injuries. Baldwin says he’s not responsible. Oh, and he didn’t pull the trigger either. That claim was corroborated by assistant director Dave Halls, but he has a reportedly shady track record with on-set safety.

Baldwin tweeted about the recent claim that Donald Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of “the Beast” and head to the US Capitol on January 6. That story has been debunked by the agents who were there, but the post caused one user to send a snarky reply about Baldwin’s shooting accident that prompted the actor to say he “will find” this person. Doling out threats is not a good look, Alec. Also, what are you doing (via Newsweek):

Alec Baldwin snapped back at a Twitter user who made a joke about the shooting on the set of Rust, and vowed to find the man. "I'll find you Mike," Baldwin wrote in his now deleted tweet. The written confrontation came after the Twitter user @mwreyes replied to Baldwin with a joke about the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. […] The incident occurred on Wednesday when Baldwin tweeted out criticism of former President Donald Trump. "Trump tried to choke a Secret Service agent. I mean...what more do you need?" Baldwin tweeted. This was a reference to recent testimony given by Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to Trump's ex-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, to the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Yeah, this is unhinged.

Liberal lawyer Gloria Allred said that because Baldwin is a producer of the film, he’s responsible for this deadly mishap. In addition to this tragic incident, the film was also marred by reports of the film crew quitting on the day of the shooting due to long hours, working conditions, and lack of pay.