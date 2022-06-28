Joe Biden

Embarrassing: Biden's Grand Energy Plan Just Got Blown Up...By the French President

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Jun 28, 2022 6:40 AM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Joe Biden is at the G7 Summit. Soundbites of the world leaders mocking Russia were picked up. With the Supreme Court news about Roe v. Wade being overturned and gun rights expanded, the Left is in meltdown mode. So, this devastating update probably got lost in the ether. Biden’s energy plan is toast. It got blown up. It shows Biden being outmaneuvered by our allies. The way it was done also shows that Europe knows this presidency needs to be pushed along—a lot. It was the clearest sign of the weakness exhibited by Biden. The gross incompetence is pervasive. Within earshot of reporters, you can see French President Emmanuel Macron telling Biden that the United Arab Emirates is already at capacity with oil production and that Saudi Arabia cannot produce much more either. 

Biden was counting on these two nations to bail him out. Now, they can’t. As Michael Shellenberger noted on social media, this means the US has to up the ante on domestic oil production. That means doing all the things the environmental Left hates. It means nixing any notion that the Green New Deal is a viable policy. It means infuriating Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her supporters. 

It's another blow for Biden who has touted that America is back. That its leadership is back, and that the adults are back in the room. Since that declaration, this presidency has been an endless cycle of embarrassment and incompetence. The vice president is a word salad chef with approval ratings that are worse than Joe’s—and he’s in the mid-30s. No one seems to have a plan on how to curb inflation, generate economic growth, create jobs, and get baby formula back on the shelves. The gas prices will now certainly soar close to $7/gallon by August. I’ll wager that given we have weak, stupid, and slow leadership from Mr. Magoo here. 

There’s a reason why Joe Biden is a two-time presidential loser. There’s a reason why Obama really didn’t want Joe to run. He’s a screw-up. And his ability to "f**k things up" is becoming a hallmark characteristic. 

