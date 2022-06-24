Abortion

Why a Gun Control Activist Deleted His Tweet About the Supreme Court Abortion Ruling

Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Jun 24, 2022 10:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

No one on the Left is taking the Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion well. It didn’t ban abortion, but you’d never guess watching MSNBC, CNN, or reading the many liberal accounts on Twitter, you’d think a religious coup had taken place. Not the case. We’ve had an array of emotions here. We’ve had ‘this will lead to civil war’ takes, along with the usual liberal talking points that they peddle whenever they disagree with something. You know, the usual this is sexist, racist, classist, ableist, and ageist lines. Just look at the signs of the pro-abortionists at the Supreme Court. You’ll get the gist. What you shouldn’t do is tweet stuff like swarm the homes of the Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. 

That’s what Cameron Kasky did. Kasky, a gun control activist of Never Again MSD and formerly of March for Our Lives, tweeted "Go to the home of every Supreme Court justice who just voted to kill women. Let them know how you feel.” Mr. Kasky, Justice Kavanaugh was the subject of an assassination plot not too long ago. Think before you tweet, dude (via The Blaze):

Parkland shooting survivor Cameron Kasky, was infuriated that those awful Supreme Court justices "just voted to kill women." So he took to Twitter to urge people to go to the homes of said Supreme Court justices to "let them know how you feel."

[…]

Kasky decided to delete his original tweet because he is apparently "sick of republicans talking to [him]."

Yeah, that was the reason, I’m sure. Everyone on the Left does share this though regarding their reaction to the ruling. They’re all guilty of fomenting a rebellion against the state. That’s the standard they set. Every lefty had a ‘get out in the streets and defy the illegitimate courts’ theme going today. It’s not evolved into storming their homes because now these loons are camped outside of Justice Thomas’ home. 

It was a bad tweet, but not nearly as bad as this guy:

