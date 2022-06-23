Second Amendment

'The View' Announces the Supreme Court Gun Ruling As If a Terrorist Attack Occurred

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Jun 23, 2022 12:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
'The View' Announces the Supreme Court Gun Ruling As If a Terrorist Attack Occurred

Source: Paula Lobo/ABC via AP

The View having braindead takes isn’t new. It’s a day that ends in “y” over there. It seems like ages ago, but co-host Whoopi Goldberg had a take so bad on the Holocaust—she said it wasn’t about race—that it earned her a suspension. So, when the Supreme Court handed down its decision in the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen which expanded civil rights—these ladies went nuts. The unconstitutional justifiable need clause that blue states have for their carry laws has been struck down. The Court now recognizes for the first time that we have a right to possess a handgun in public. It’s a great day for freedom and liberty, which means the Left is having a coronary over this—and they are. 

As Nicholas Fondacaro at Newsbusters, who clipped this insanity, noted, the show today treated the ruling as if a terrorist attack happened.

Grab some Advil for this one.

Ana Navarro called the decision tone-deaf. Sunny Hostin is aghast that we have a right to carry a firearm for self-defense. She’s also appalled that we have a right to own guns. It’s no shock. They’re only recycling Everytown’s anti-gun talking points, but today’s episode was something special—and not in a good way. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Alito Takes a Blow Torch to Liberal Justices' Dissent
Katie Pavlich
Liz Cheney to WY Dems: Switch Parties So You Can Vote for Me in the Primary
Matt Vespa
Biden DOJ Releases Bizarre Statement in Response to SCOTUS Opinion
Katie Pavlich
S.C. Democrat: 'The Whole System of Gov't is Being Run by a Geriatric Oligarchy'
Sarah Arnold
Asian Americans to Democrats: See Ya!
Matt Vespa
Hmm: What to Make of That Poll Showing DeSantis Leading Trump Among New Hampshire Republicans?
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular