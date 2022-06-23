'The View' Announces the Supreme Court Gun Ruling As If a Terrorist Attack Occurred

The View having braindead takes isn’t new. It’s a day that ends in “y” over there. It seems like ages ago, but co-host Whoopi Goldberg had a take so bad on the Holocaust—she said it wasn’t about race—that it earned her a suspension. So, when the Supreme Court handed down its decision in the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen which expanded civil rights—these ladies went nuts. The unconstitutional justifiable need clause that blue states have for their carry laws has been struck down. The Court now recognizes for the first time that we have a right to possess a handgun in public. It’s a great day for freedom and liberty, which means the Left is having a coronary over this—and they are.

As Nicholas Fondacaro at Newsbusters, who clipped this insanity, noted, the show today treated the ruling as if a terrorist attack happened.

Grab some Advil for this one.

Coming on the air as if announcing that a terrorist attack had just taken place, Whoopi Goldberg decries SCOTUS gun ruling.

"It's such a middle finger to New York," she said, suggesting people can just come to New York with their guns and run around with them.

"it's insane!" pic.twitter.com/IRCTNJZg0r — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 23, 2022

Without evidence, Sara Haines suggests people get shot crossing the street by the "good guy with a gun."

She also doesn't seem to understand receiving training is part of the permitting process."It's a really scary prospect to walk out into the street with that" pic.twitter.com/2YfrzGwplv — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 23, 2022

"This is pure insanity," Behar proclaims. Completely ignoring upstate New York, she adds she doesn't live in "a gun culture state."

Hostin still can't get over how average Americans "have the right to carry a gun if there's a self-defense reason..."

Goldberg calls it a "mistep" pic.twitter.com/mtkkOmYFcT — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 23, 2022

Ana Navarro called the decision tone-deaf. Sunny Hostin is aghast that we have a right to carry a firearm for self-defense. She’s also appalled that we have a right to own guns. It’s no shock. They’re only recycling Everytown’s anti-gun talking points, but today’s episode was something special—and not in a good way.