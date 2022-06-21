NBC News: Obama's Unconstitutional Illegal Alien Program Is Just Like the GI Bill

When the economy is on the verge of a recession (and possible depression), I can see why the liberal media took this route. When gas prices are soaring and inflation is like a runaway train, you must find some good news. That goes double when all of these economic calamities are happening when Democrats are in power. The problem is there is none. There is no good news. That’s not a partisan observation, just listen to the Triggered podcast here at Townhall. It’s been a dirge ever since this dementia-ridden custodian who thinks he’s president moved into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. So, what do you do? Well, you just recycle Barack Obama news, which a great deal isn’t good either, but it’s like ‘Soma’ compared to what we’re seeing now. NBC News decided to give the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals some good press comparing it to the GI Bill. I’m not kidding. An illegal bill for illegal aliens that pretty much bribes the government into not deporting these folks is like the GI Bill (via NBC News):

There is mounting evidence that, in its decade of existence, DACA has done on a smaller scale what the GI Bill did for returning veterans — it elevated a group of people into the middle class, thus conferring advantages to parents, children, siblings and communities. “The 10-year, long view of DACA is really the story of young people taking advantage of a policy to find on-ramps to education, job level programs and certificates, who were able to use that early entry to get their foot in the door in jobs and careers as stepping stones to really launch themselves,” said Roberto Gonzales, professor of sociology and education at the University of Pennsylvania who has been tracking the lives of more than 500 DACA recipients over the last decade after studying thousands of undocumented young Americans. “It’s indisputably the most successful policy of immigrant integration since the 1980s — it is really the American Dream put into reality at a scale of hundreds of thousands,” Gonzales said. Even so, DACA remains in jeopardy, with a Texas Republican-led challenge of the policy now in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals and a court decision in that case blocking new DACA applicants from getting approved. The program already is not available for many. To be eligible, undocumented young people had to have arrived in the country before June 15, 2007. This will be the first year that an overwhelming majority of the estimated 100,000 undocumented high school graduates are ineligible for DACA, according to FWD.us, a progressive immigration lobbying group. For Mendoza Arana, a series of firsts followed her DACA approval. She got her first job at 23; previously, she had only been able to work in internships. For the first time, she had medical benefits through her job, and saw a dentist for the first time in over a decade. And she has a driver’s license. “It’s been 10 years and to this day I look at it and I’m like, I can’t believe I am holding this in my hands,” Mendoza Arana said.

Of course, there are tons of stories about how DACA improves high school retention, but it’s also not enough. There must be a pathway to citizenship. Yeah, that’s not going to happen at least right now. This is a critical election year, and nothing major should move. I say should because before these bipartisan anti-gun talks up on the Hill, Senate Republicans were open to hashing out a grand deal on immigration. We all know Democrats would ask for a pathway to citizenship item, and we all know the GOP would give away the farm to look good in front of the liberal media, though the latter would never give them credit. I couldn’t care less about all the good that’s come from DACA. We’re a nation of laws, and DACA is unconstitutional. The executive created a new immigration law without Congress’ consent. It’s a violation of separation of powers and it should be scrapped. If it is done for, then a host of folks are going home since DACA status requires recipients to give their address and admit that they’re here illegally.

‘DACA is just like the GI Bill’ is the line that gets me. The GI Bill was an appropriations bill to help our brave service members who had just defeated Nazi Germany and Tojo’s Japan readjust after World War II. When you save the world from fascism, you deserve those benefits. Your parents breaking federal immigration laws doesn’t come remotely close. And success stories don’t negate the fact that this is an illegal program.