Libs of TikTok: I Have Screenshots of Twitter Employees Debating Whether to Ban Me

Again, this isn’t shocking. We all knew this was happening behind closed doors. We have long past the ‘this is just a coincidence’ part of this tale. Twitter is biased. It’s progressive. And they’re freaking out because Elon Musk could buy them and take away all the free speech censorship systems these woke employees have established. It’s always the conservative accounts that get banned. We’re the only ones who get temporarily suspended from the platform. And it’s always by accident, right? Libs of TikTok is one account that gives the Left agita.

They hate this woman. The Washington Post doxxed her. Why? Well, she’s just too damn good at exposing liberal America and its shoddy narratives. She’s exposed the freak shows who are teaching our kids. She knows her enemy, which is why liberals hate her. In leaked messages she obtained, Libs of TikTok saw how her activity on the platform drives the employees totally insane. This is them debating whether they should suspend her or not:

Conservative Twitter accounts are dropping like flies. Just today, Allie Stuckey was locked out for “hateful conduct.” Her crime? She criticized Fox News for celebrating a child’s gender transition. There was nothing hateful about her tweet. She wasn’t harassing anyone. She certainly didn’t call for violence. She merely dissented. That’s all it takes. Project Veritas recently exposed Twitter’s bias with undercover video of an employee admitting they censor conservatives. But we really didn’t need hidden camera footage. Their bias is blatant. It’d take effort to not see it. We’ve experienced our share of it firsthand. It started in April when we got two back-to-back suspensions. Following those suspensions, the Left was emboldened. Knowing I wanted to remain anonymous, they went on a mission to expose me in the hopes of intimidating me into silence. This culminated with my being doxxed by Taylor Lorenz at the Washington Post. Instagram got on the censorship wagon as well. They “mistakenly” disabled our account and reinstated it after realizing their “error.” Linktree suspended us, too. We received our third Twitter suspension just last week for posting fliers of pride events. I had created a “mega drag thread” which documented the sharp rise in drag events for kids. It’s a disturbing trend; the Left has become obsessed with ensuring your 4-year-old has access to men dressed as women while dancing provocatively for cash. The fact that I was noticing—and drawing attention to how widespread this trend really is—seemed to trigger the Left. Big accounts on Twitter started calling for my suspension while labeling me a “domestic terrorist.” […] There are a few tweets (that’s Twitter employees call themselves) involved in this exchange. As you can see, they’re weighing the pros and cons of banning us. One of them expresses concern that a ban will only validate the charge that Twitter is biased against conservatives. The reference to Trump’s “successful” deplatforming is interesting. He was permanently banned for incitement to violence — the same charge the Left hopes will stick to us.

Update: I have now received about a dozen death threats after radical leftists accused me of being a domestic terrorist extremist. Twitter has not removed any of the accounts of those who sent the threats. https://t.co/tlHl2vagNA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 13, 2022

In the Substack post, she had screenshots of the Slack chat among the Twitter employees debating whether to nuke her or not. These snapshots of the communications were given to her by an employee of the social media giant. She has receipts of the death threats lobbed at her as well. She knows their game. And what about those accounts? Shouldn’t they be suspended? Nope. That would mean Twitter would have to be an unbiased and fair arbiter, right?