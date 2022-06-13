Only Feds? Did Cops Admit Alleged White Nationalist Group Is Riddled With Informants?

Oh, it’s these guys again. The Patriot Front. It’s a group of alleged white nationalists, so you know the liberal media will play them up to no end to smear conservatives. It’s also a group that’s been mocked for being an FBI invention. No doubt this group has garnered media attention. They were in DC a while back, marching with American flags wearing their usual uniform of khakis and blue shirts. These stories don’t usually last long since we have several domestic crises engulfing the country. There’s only so much you can milk from this small group that poses no existential threat whatsoever.

Yet, these guys popped up again in Idaho of all places There were arrested near a gay Pride event, which is another interesting twist. They have enough LGBT folks in Idaho to have an event. I guess they do, but how did these guys get caught? Oh, they were tipped off that they were all in a U-Haul (via CBS News):

Police arrested 31 men found inside a U-Haul truck near a pride event in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, on Saturday. Police said they believe the men were affiliated with a white supremacist group and were intending to riot. "It is clear to us, based on the gear the individuals had with them ... along with paperwork that we seized from them, that they came to riot downtown," Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White said Saturday at a press conference. According to White, police were alerted about the U-Haul around 1:38 p.m. by a concerned citizen who said they saw members of the group getting into the back of the truck. The group was confronted by police about 10 minutes later, White said. The men were seen in videos posted to social media all wearing khakis, navy blue shirts, beige hats, and cloth facial coverings. The outfit is similar to what is worn by Patriot Front, which the Southern Poverty Law Center describes as a white supremacist group. White said at least one of the men had an arm patch that said "Patriot Front," and others had hats with logos "consistent" with those used by the group. Police also found shields inside the U-Haul and at least one smoke grenade, White said. All 31 men are being charged with conspiracy to riot, a misdemeanor, and further charges "might be pending," White said.

What’s interesting is that police admitted that they have informants in the group. Lawyer Marina Medvin, who is also one of our occasional columnists, also noted that while there are some Nazis in the group—there are not that many at all and they don’t stick around. Yeah, it’s like we’ve been saying for months now. Legitimate neo-Nazi and white nationalist groups are small. They’re packed with losers. And they’re no threat. They can’t pull off massive operations, like kidnapping Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer without help. In that case, it was help from the FBI.

At any rate, here’s another “only FEDS” story, I guess.