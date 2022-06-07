Top Senate Republican: We're Not Banning 'a Category' of Guns with These Negotiations with Dems

I want this nightmare to end. The more Democrats and Republicans talk about gun control, the more nervous I get. Bipartisanship could yield good things, but often it's both parties working to chip away rights and freedoms from its citizens.

Government used to be a place where people came together. It's now a place where the political class ends up screwing us, the taxpayer, in more ways than one. Remember the Clinton Foundation, where the wealthy and well-connected dropped massive checks and then would have a favor returned somewhere down the line? Well, expand that dynamic to an entire city—and that's Washington, DC.

The good news is that there doesn't appear to be a new ban on modern sporting rifles in the mix. There doesn't appear to be a ban on common firearm magazines as well. Texas Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), who is slated to take over as Senate Republican leader once Mitch McConnell leaves, is hurling some dice with these new gun control talks.

The recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, prompted these negotiations, which were not necessary. Democrats are the enemy. They will always be the enemy. They don't respect the Bill of Rights. They want to shred the Second Amendment and confiscate people's guns. They've made this known for years. Screw these people and what they want. Screw liberal America and what they want—what they want isn't compatible with the Constitution at all.

Speaking on the floor, Cornyn says negotiators are looking at “targeted reforms” to find consensus on gun violence legislation — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 6, 2022

“If we reach an agreement, law-abiding gun owners will not be affected,” Cornyn says. Says “we are not talking about banning a category” of guns or high-capacity magazines. Also says he doesn’t believe a vote is possible this week — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 6, 2022

This is consistent with what I've heard from staffers on both sides of these negotiations. https://t.co/jAOiOSJ07P — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) June 6, 2022

Outside of a potential red flag incentive program coupled with a school security initiative, it's hard to imagine what could pass. Cornyn wants majority GOP senate support. Dems seem willing to take something incremental on guns but unlikely to do stand alone school security. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) June 6, 2022

Folks, if they could, these people would have had the police go door-to-door to jab us all with the COVID vaccine. They would have had the police arrest people over mask mandates. They would have put all our names on a COVID vaccine list with mandatory tracking apps monitoring all activity. All of this over a virus with a 99.99 percent survival rate.

I don't trust the left. And in many ways, I don't trust the Republicans. We have hurricane-force winds to our backs during this election cycle, and they're doing this nonsense? They're also mulling something on immigration as well. Two issues where Democrats have illegal and absolutist positions, two issues that, if they screw up, could derail the GOP's 2022 midterm hopes. What the hell are you guys doing up there?

We vote for Republicans to take a baseball bat to the dome with regards to these gun control talks. You're supposed to be the dam where all this "woke" anti-gun nonsense crashes to no effect. If this package doesn't have bans on everything, it's not good enough for the left. You're still going to be attacked. There is nothing to gain by doing the right thing here or what lefties think is the right thing.

I'd nuke these talks right now and focus on how Biden is going to be begging like a dog to the Saudis for oil, among his other domestic failures.