Are We Just Going to Ignore Biden's Biggest Whopper in His Shoddy Anti-Gun Address Last Night?

We all knew this speech would be a waste of time—and it was. It was nothing we haven’t heard during the Obama presidency with one key exception—Obama can deliver an eloquent speech. Biden just looks small. He looks like he was never meant to be president which is why he lost twice before. He’s not a guy who will ever rise to the occasion because he looks slow, weak, and stupid. In all, the speech’s theme was ‘do something—I don’t care what it is just do something.’ When the political class agrees to that theme—bad things happen. Biden tossed out statistics that are undoubtedly wrong or half true. The biggest one centered on the firearm industry.

This great industry is shielded from nonsensical lawsuits from liberal lawyers who think they can shred the Second Amendment by suing the gun manufacturers out of existence. If they had their way, every gun maker would be on trial right now. People would sue them for homicides and other gun-related events for which these companies bear no responsibility. On faulty safety defects, that’s a different story and something worthy of a lawsuit. For homicides, no—Remington didn’t sell the weapon to the criminal, and it was never meant to be used in a crime. The Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act which was passed in 2005 under George W. Bush is essential to protecting our Second Amendment.

Yet, Joe Applesauce for brains says the gun industry is “the only industry in this country that has that kind of immunity.”

BIDEN: Gun manufacturers "are the only industry in this country that has that kind of immunity." pic.twitter.com/OsmclOQyZx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 2, 2022

That’s wrong, Joe. You lied. I know the lights are getting dimmer by the day because your brain function is slightly higher than a yam, but I’m pretty sure the pharmaceutical companies enjoy a massive legal shield from the COVID vaccine. Oh wait—they do (via CNBC):

If you experience severe side effects after getting a Covid vaccine, lawyers tell CNBC there is basically no one to blame in a U.S. court of law. The federal government has granted companies like Pfizer and Moderna immunity from liability if something unintentionally goes wrong with their vaccines. “It is very rare for a blanket immunity law to be passed,” said Rogge Dunn, a Dallas labor and employment attorney. “Pharmaceutical companies typically aren’t offered much liability protection under the law.“ You also can’t sue the Food and Drug Administration for authorizing a vaccine for emergency use, nor can you hold your employer accountable if they mandate inoculation as a condition of employment. Congress created a fund specifically to help cover lost wages and out-of-pocket medical expenses for people who have been irreparably harmed by a “covered countermeasure,” such as a vaccine. But it is difficult to use and rarely pays. Attorneys say it has compensated less than 6% of the claims filed in the last decade. In February, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar invoked the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act. The 2005 law empowers the HHS secretary to provide legal protection to companies making or distributing critical medical supplies, such as vaccines and treatments, unless there’s “willful misconduct” by the company. The protection lasts until 2024. That means that for the next four years, these companies “cannot be sued for money damages in court” over injuries related to the administration or use of products to treat or protect against Covid.

Yeah, you don’t think Big Pharma’s legions of lawyers are going to renew this protection in 2024. As long as COVID is around, this legal shield will be around too. You can bet the farm on that. It’s why all these guys want us to get 900 times a year. They can, even if we later find out that this vaccine causes guys to lose their balls and women to have their breasts fall off. Joe just doesn’t know how to play the long game here. He never has—he doesn’t have the political skill that Trump or Obama had. Maybe that’s why Obama told him that he didn’t have to run because the Illinois liberal knew Joey didn’t have the goods. It’s showing every day now that he doesn’t.

