Whoopi: If Any Republican Mentions the Uvalde Shooting–I'm Going to 'Punch Somebody'

The View was always going to go off the rails with this story. It was predestined. A bunch of shrill, illogical women babbling about the Second Amendment. What could go wrong? Whoopi Goldberg tried to “all lives matter” the Holocaust, saying one of the most infamous crimes in history wasn’t about race. They had some gold abortion takes in the wake of the Supreme Court opinion leak in the Dobbs case. And now, the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas. You all know where they’re going.

Madeline wrote about how Whoopi doesn’t want gun confiscation but wants gun confiscation. She wants to seize law-abiding Americans’ private property. She wants the AR-15s. Most gun deaths come from handguns which no one wants to ban because it’s beyond unpopular. It’s also unconstitutional. And yes, Whoopi also wants to punch someone if another Republican laments the Texas shooting (via NY Post):

The left-leaning Goldberg ripped the GOP after playing clips of remarks from two prominent Democrats — President Biden and Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut — who demanded that Republicans support the passage of enhanced gun control measures following the mass shooting. “What are we doing? Why are we always at square one with this? And I swear to God, if I see another Republican senator talk about their heart being broken, I’m gonna go punch somebody,” Goldberg said. “I can’t take it. And their thoughts and prayers — if your thoughts and prayers were really with everybody, you’d have done something by now. It’s not like anybody’s not trying to make this happen. What the hell is going on?” she added.

Well, because these aren’t starting points, to begin with, Whoopi. Most mass shooters obtain their firearms legally. Now, some of those center on the authorities dropping the ball. They did so with Nikolas Cruz in Parkland. That was also quite clear with Devin Patrick Kelley in Sutherland Springs, Texas, where the Air Force forgot to file his conviction for domestic abuse with the FBI. Kelley went to jail after his court-martial. Dylan Roof’s drug charge was not properly logged as well. Another common thread is that mental illness plays a major factor in these shooters. Most exhibit extreme forms of mental distress and Salvador Ramos, the Uvalde shooter, is no exception. It’s just that no one except for his peers saw it. Parents and teachers were unaware of his disturbing posts on Yubo. He was known locally for fistfights, scarring up his own face, and going around town shooting people with a BB gun that could have warranted felony charges and prevented him from buying weapons. As Jim Geraghty noted, Texas courts have upheld that BB guns are deadly weapons. There are more than enough laws on the books to stop these events from happening. It’s just of matter of response time and tweaking existing laws to keep up with technology.