Joe Rogan's Gun Control Remarks Will Definitely Infuriate Liberals

Joe Rogan is an enemy of the Left despite sharing some of their views on key issues, like health care reform. The man is not a conservative, but he will talk to and listen to anybody which makes him a problem. He exercises his free speech rights. He believes in freedom and not blind devotion to the altar of the Acela Corridor. Rogan landed himself in hot water when he talked about COVID. You see, he wasn’t going to peddle Dr. Fauci or CDC talking points. He took ivermectin to manage his symptoms when he contracted the virus as prescribed by his doctor. He was dragged by the liberal media, some of whom undoubtedly were hoping he would die from the virus with a 99.9 percent survival rate.

This is what led Rogan to be subjected to boycott calls, especially on Spotify which hosts his podcast. Neil Young tried to put pressure on the company telling him to remove his catalog unless Rogan was booted. That was never going to happen. More artists who haven’t had a hit for the better part of three decades joined him. Spotify can survive without Neil Young. It’s not the same with Rogan which is why this decision was so easy.

Now, Rogan may face the wrath of the Left again over his gun control take when discussing the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas (via NY Post):

Joe Rogan blasted calls to ban guns in the wake of the Texas elementary school massacre, saying that if the government moved to take away firearms then “only criminals” would have them. Rogan defended his opposition to gun control after gunman Salvador Ramos 18, shot dead 19 students and two teachers last week at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. “It’s like, how do you stop that? No one knows how to stop that,” he said during an interview with scientist Lex Fridman Thursday on an episode of his Spotify podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.” “What is the answer? Is the answer to take everyone’s guns? Well, they’re not gonna give their guns up. Only criminals are gonna have guns. It’s not gonna be a good situation.” Rogan added that he doesn’t think it’s smart “to take all the guns away from people and give all the power to the government.” “We see how they are with an armed populace, they still have a tendency towards totalitarianism.”

He’s right. In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trying to enact a virtual handgun ban. It’s all about control. It’s always been about control. The first step toward totalitarianism is the disarming of the civilian population. The Left cannot do what they want to do with the Constitution in their way, especially the Second Amendment. Hence, why they want to shred it and render our entire founding document useless. I’m sure you’ve caught on by now that anytime Republicans in elections, our so-called democracy (we’re a republic) is at risk. If you don’t pass this Democrat bill, the country will collapse. Everything we do is constitutional and legal. Anything conservatives do is overreach. It’s the same old game and frankly, we should ignore the Left if they whip these out again.

As for Rogan, he’s un-cancellable, so he can take all the punches and screaming that will be directed his way.