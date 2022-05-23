Ex-Head of Biden Thought Police: Attacking Me Is a National Security Threat

This was utterly predictable. No, I'm not talking about Nina Jankowicz's resignation from the Department of Homeland Security's thought police. I thought she would stay because the liberal media would have happily extended her plenty of political cover. Instead, the DHS bungled the rollout of their Disinformation Governance Board to the point where nothing could be salvaged. Even Janky's allies were left with little to no recourse to mount a defense for her. The talking points were either wrong or non-existent. DHS also didn't do itself any favors with its "trust us, this isn't like the Ministry of Truth" pivot. Don't these people know—the American people are always distrustful of government in their own way?

It's also not a great look when DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was caught being unaware that the woman he hired had a series of cringeworthy and inaccurate TikTok videos about disinformation. Janky is a Russian collusion peddler and thought the Hunter Biden laptop was a Russian PSYOP. The woman tasked with policing disinformation was herself a bastion of…disinformation. I don't need to remind you of this embarrassing fiasco that engulfed the DHS. So, Janky left, and the thought police squad was put on hold for now. It could come back.

That didn't stop this woman from going on the liberal media circuit to say she was derailed by right-wing disinformation. The tantrum that occurred afterward is the best part because it exposes what this whole thought police was set up for, which is to help Democrats. You all know that—and I guess since the cat is out of the bag—they're admitting to it as well on some level.

Jankowicz says her political beliefs were always “checked at the door” of DHS.



“It is quite ironic that Republicans decontextualized a couple of tweets … & parts of my personal life that have been picked on in this childish game in order to endanger our national security" pic.twitter.com/NBy0qCxgcq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 20, 2022

Criticizing me is a threat to national security. https://t.co/eKPCZoVjkY — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 20, 2022

She got her talking points from the Washington Post. https://t.co/y3QOAGtwif — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 20, 2022

If Nina Jankowicz is a disinformation expert, why was her new board caught off guard and unprepared for a nefarious disinformation campaign and why didn't she know how to counter it? https://t.co/y3QOAGtwif — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 20, 2022

Janky even went so far as to suggest that attacking her is akin to a national security threat. If you question her authority, it's endangering the country. It's a grossly predictable response.

Wasn't the whole game plan here based on convincing the American people that this isn't some "1984"-inspired police force? Saying, "If you criticize me, you're an enemy of the state," really doesn't help achieve that goal. And it's not just conservatives who have noted the appalling nature of this DHS thought squad. No way were Democrats ever going to convince voters that this board wasn't going to overreach and abuse its power. There was no chance that this board was ever going to look outright ridiculous when they didn't go after liberal politicians for peddling outright lies about Russian collusion, Hunter Biden, rising inflation, insane gas prices, and baby formula shortages.

They thought they could slide this past the American public. Mayorkas mentioned this during a hearing. Most Americans don't watch hearings, but enough were paying attention to catch this Orwellian initiative by the Biden administration that would start during the 2022 midterm season. Please. Even the timing was beyond transparent. Biden's poll numbers are abysmal because he's a bad president with a bad agenda. It's not because conservative blogs are overloading the zone with bad news about him. The man is virtually indefensible as working families see their livelihoods going up in smoke. American mothers cannot feed their babies. That's Biden's America, and that's a fact—not disinformation.