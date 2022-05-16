'These Are Not Bright People': Bill Maher Comes Out Swinging Against Biden's New Thought Police

Bill Maher would probably like to make fun of conservatives like he's done in years past. I admit some were funny jabs. He's a comedian. He's pro-free speech. He hates the political correctness ethos that's infected his side of the aisle. It's why he's shot inside the ship more than a few times. He's returned fire against his own because they've lost their minds. The man just likes having conversations with anyone. He and Ann Coulter are best friends. He sat down with The Daily Wire's Ben Shapiro where he discussed how his side has lost the plot. Defunding the police, kids being transgender at age four—this never happened. Being "woke" was not a thing. Introducing yourself via pronouns was not a thing either. So, when Joe Biden decided to form a thought police task force at the Department of Homeland Security ahead of the 2022 midterms, you can only imagine how Maher would react given his past remarks about Big Tech censorship concerning the Wuhan lab leak theory and Hunter Biden's laptop.

First, it just shows you how out of touch Joe Biden has become thinking that so-called misinformation, which is just anything that makes him look bad, is what's causing his bad polling numbers. It's just that he has a trash agenda. Yet, Maher warned liberals about this thought police task force, noting they would have had a field day over Barack Obama's lie about healthcare. Remember, if you like your plan, you can keep it? The HBO host also said that people comparing it to "1984's" Ministry of Truth in Oceania are right.

"It's exactly what it sounds like," he said (via The Blaze):

On Friday night's episode of "Real Time with Bill Maher," the liberal talk show host said he agreed with the newly-formed department's role in combatting Russian disinformation since "they are our adversary and trying to hurt us." However, Maher was deeply concerned with how the Disinformation Governance Board could be politically weaponized…here's from the Department of Homeland Security, 'Disinformation is defined as false information that is deliberately spread with the intention to deceive or mislead,'" Maher quoted the DHS. […] "Well, you could have said that about ‘If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor,’" Maher suggested, recalling Obama's vow that was proclaimed "Lie of the Year" by PolitiFact in 2013. "It said also, here's a phrase, ‘can take many forms.’ Okay, now we're going faster down the slippery slope," Maher warned. Maher declared, "Okay, so government should not be involved in deciding what's true or not true!" Maher then questioned what would happen to the Disinformation Governance Board if Republicans regained the White House in the next presidential election. […] Maher mentioned that many people are labeling the Disinformation Governance Board as the "Ministry of Truth" – the department of propaganda in George Orwell's dystopian book "1984." "Yes, they're right to compare this to Orwell in the Ministry of Truth. It's exactly what it sounds like," Maher exclaimed. […] Maher also slammed the incoming director of the new Disinformation Governance Board for wanting to enable verified Twitter users to edit other users if they feel like a tweet is misleading. During a recent Zoom call, Nina Jankowicz said, “Verified people can essentially start to ‘edit’ Twitter [in] the same sort of way that Wikipedia is so they can add context to certain tweets.” Maher noted that Twitter users can easily add a reply to tweets – which could provide context. "Oh, you mean like what Twitter is? That's what Twitter is. Somebody says something and then you add context," Maher snapped back sarcastically, then added, "These are not bright people in our government."

Well, that's for sure, sir. Democrats sure act as if they'll be in the majority forever. That's coming to an end this year. I hope they understand that—and I'm not so sure we should dissolve this thought police task force once we regain control in due time. They set the rules. And we know the left has been spewing a steady lava stream of misinformation.