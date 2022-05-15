WaPo Columnist: Roe Reversal Is a 9/11-Style Attack on Our 'Social Fabric' or Something

Did I read that right? Did we really go there? Does a liberal writer think that overturning Roe v. Wade is just like the destruction of the World Trade Center? The return of sanity to the abortion question is just like the 9/11 terror attacks? We all knew the Biden White House was doling out crack pipes. I just didn’t know people would be hitting the stuff this quickly, but The Washington Post seems to be high as a kite on this one.

Liberal America is in full-blown meltdown mode over a leaked opinion in the Dobbs case. The Supreme Court is primed to overturn Roe v. Wade. Abortion won’t be banned in the aftermath—that’s left-wing propaganda. Little do people know that abortion is a question left to democratic choice, not the courts and that we were well on our way to a democratic consensus on this issue before the Supreme Court nuked it. This will be one of the most anti-climactic endings to this saga from the policy side. In the era of social media, woke white women who have too much time on their hands, and the liberal media—there will be an endless stream of nonsense. Case in point, this ‘Roe’s end is like 9/11’ take in the Washington Post:

Washington’s reaction to the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade has been typically myopic. Republicans first tried to make people believe that the issue wasn’t the opinion itself but the leak. Now they’re absurdly trying to portray Democrats as supporters of infanticide. Democrats, in turn, squabbled among themselves before a show vote on a doomed abortion rights bill. And the news media have reverted to our usual horse-race speculation about how it will affect the midterms. This small-bore response misses the radical change to society that Justice Samuel Alito and his co-conspirators are poised to ram down the throats of Americans. Their stunning action might well change the course of the midterms — but more importantly, it is upending who we are as a people. Assuming little changes from the draft, overturning Roe would be a shock to our way of life, the social equivalent of the 9/11 attacks (which shattered our sense of physical security) or the crash of 2008 (which undid our sense of financial security). As epoch-making decisions go, this is Brown v. Board of Education, but in reverse: taking away an entrenched right Americans have relied upon for half a century. We remember Brown because it changed us forever, not because it altered the 1954 midterms. […] Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) alleged that they [Democrats] support “abortion on demand through all nine months, until the moment before the baby is born.” “Just seconds away from delivery,” accused Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R). “Even beyond birth,” Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky.) said. Americans are not stupid. They know Roe, and they’ll know who the extremists are when, post-Roe, they see states considering or enacting legislation to charge women with homicide for abortions, to ban abortion even for life-threatening ectopic pregnancies, to throw doctors in jail, and to forbid women any relief even if they are raped — calling the rape of a 13-year-old girl an “opportunity” for her. I hope voters punish Republicans in November for this assault on Americans’ freedom, and there’s evidence they will. A new Monmouth poll shows abortion has leaped to being the top concern of 25 percent of voters, virtually tied with the economy. But it took years (and a stolen seat or two) to build this destructive Supreme Court. The building backlash will have to be just as sustained.

Well, liberal Americans are that stupid. It’s dubious to suggest that this will lead to GOP candidates being punished since it’s only May. The economy spiraling into a recession is much more pressing to voters than abortion. I know liberals might be shocked by this but voters, especially women voters, aren’t obsessed about abortion like those in the press. New York and New Jersey also have laws that permit late-term abortions almost to the point of birth, so yes—we know our enemy here. Roe v. Wade shielded the Left from scrutiny regarding their abortion extremism and fetishism. Now, they have to defend it—and baby-killing isn’t really defensible. The GOP will retake the House no matter what. Even if we fail to retake the 50-50 Senate, the House ends the ballgame for the Biden agenda until after 2024. Democrats have a four-seat majority. It’s utterly laughable to suggest the Democrats can not only maintain their majority but expand it with an economy in the toilet and a president who is half braindead with approval numbers that are nothing more than an albatross around the necks of his party members running down-ticket. Just smile and nod, folks. We’re witnessing mental illness here.

Oh, and the stolen Supreme Court seats bit was a nice touch. The only legitimate Supreme Court justices are the ones nominated and confirmed by liberals. These people have nothing. They’re grossly predictable. And they’re going to find out that you cannot create jobs or feed families solely by feasting on a left-wing moral superiority complex.