Here's What a Pro-Abortion Activist Said About Amy Coney Barrett...And It's Mind-Numbingly Stupid

Oh, they do hate her for many reasons. Justice Amy Coney Barrett is conservative, a mother, married, and she’s a Catholic. She’s also an accomplished jurist. She achieved the American dream despite making life choices that are abhorred by feminists and liberals. To the Left, she’s the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. She’s evil. Why? Well, it’s because she’s normal. Now, she did replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was nominated by Donald Trump. She will be targeted for the rest of her life because of that. She’ll be alright. She knows how to take the punches and deliver them right back. When she was heckled for being an enslaver of women, she quipped that as a mother of seven, she knows how to handle distractions and outbursts.

So, when pro-abort activists showed up at her home, I’m sure she would have been unfazed. She’s probably not there anyway. Some conservative justices have avoided their residences as left-wing mobs have gathered outside their homes. The US Marshals are now assisting the Supreme Court police and other law enforcement entities in ensuring the safety of the justices.

Still, I’m sure ACB would have chucked if she heard what this protester said. This person was obviously dressed as a handmaiden from the series that no one watches. This person said that Justice Barrett doesn’t know what full-term pregnancy is or something. Barrett is the mother to five biological children (via Fox News):

A pro-choice activist protesting outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett in Falls Church, Virginia, on Wednesday disparaged the justice's views on abortion by claiming she doesn't know what it's like to give birth. Barret has five biological children and two adopted children. "It's also possible that the fact that she's an adoptive mother is influencing her inability to see what it's like to carry a pregnancy to term," the protester said in video obtained by Fox News Digital. When reminded that Barrett has carried several children to term, the protester replied, "Not everybody wants to have five kids or four kids or one kid."

Yeah, time to go home, folks. After that nonsense, just go home. Please. These clowns also wore masks too which added to this circus act. The call to just get the hell out of the area is also the sentiment of ACB’s neighbors. As Julio wrote yesterday, they want these people to screw off.

Protests have erupted since a draft of the Supreme Court opinion in the Dobbs case leaked. The decision points to the Court overturning Roe v. Wade.