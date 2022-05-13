Child Sex Abuse Center Hires Ex-Professor Who Said Nice Things About Pedophiles

You cannot make this up. Is there any accountability in any corner of the liberal academic sphere? We all know it's non-existent in media and political landscapes. Still, you would hope that someone who tries to destigmatize pedophilia would be ostracized for all time. Well, that's not the case.

Remember, the Old Dominion University professor, Allyn Walker, who got into hot water for trying to normalize sexual deviants? The non-binary professor said we should call pedophiles "minor-attracted persons." This person was placed on leave and then resigned from that position at the school. Now, Walker is back working for a child sex abuse center. Who the hell is in charge of hiring at this place? (via NY Post):

An academic who resigned from a Virginia university after saying it wasn’t necessarily immoral for adults to be sexually attracted to kids has been hired by a Johns Hopkins University center aimed at preventing child sexual abuse. “We are excited to share that Allyn Walker, PhD, will be joining the Moore Center as a postdoctoral fellow on May 25,” the Moore Center for Prevention of Child Sexual Abuse in Baltimore tweeted Thursday. The hire comes about six months after Old Dominion University announced that the 34-year-old would be stepping down as an assistant professor of sociology and criminal justice. Walker was placed on administrative leave Nov. 16 after a firestorm erupted over the educator’s controversial argument that pedophiles should be referred to as “minor-attracted persons.” Walker insisted that it was important to use the term “minor-attracted persons” instead of “pedophiles” because it’s less stigmatizing.

??????This non-binary assistant professor at Old Dominion University is trying to normalize the term MAP (Minor Attracted Persons) pic.twitter.com/riD6TdIt8k — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 12, 2021

And now, that person is going to be helping child sex abuse survivors. Only in liberal America could hiring a fox to look after the henhouse be considered a good move. Yet, we're the extreme party, right?

We believe in a smaller federal government, less regulation, fewer taxes, freedom of speech, and a booming economy. That's apparently now considered neo-Nazism to the left. They're for an authoritarian government that can censor whomever they want, more regulations, forever wars, and apparently allowing child rape to be permissible. They think men can get pregnant. They want to brainwash all the kids to be either gay or transgender for some reason. The left is unhinged, bizarre, and utterly gross. They're just a horde of terrible, disgusting people, which explains how someone who wants to destigmatize child rapists can be hired at a child sex abuse center.