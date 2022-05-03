After Her Tweet About Abortion and the 14th Amendment, Bette Midler Should Just Stop Posting

Just stop, Bette Midler. Maybe it’s time to just stop tweeting for a bit because this latest foul-up might be worse than the endless raging you directed at Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and the state of West Virginia. You might know by now that Roe v. Wade is about to be overturned. The opinion comes from the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case. It was leaked last night. Liberal America is having a coronary. It’s a total meltdown. And then you get this historically illiterate garbage from Midler who thinks abortion was decided in the late 19th century. I had no idea that the amendment aimed at abolishing slavery was really talking about abortion. Yeah, she thought that the 14th Amendment dealt with this issue.

“Roe v. Wade has been settled law, guaranteed by the Constitution for 50 years; the 14th Amendment to the document that is the foundation of our country’s laws. If they strike down this amendment, what is to stop them striking down others that conservatives don’t agree with?” she tweeted.

#RoeVWade has been settled law, guaranteed by the Constitution for 50 years; the 14th Amendment to the document that is the foundation of our country’s laws. If they strike down this amendment, what is to stop them striking down others that conservatives don’t agree with? — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 3, 2022

Also, the Supreme Court can’t strike down an amendment to the Constitution.

Last year, Midler stepped in it by going after Manchin for blocking Joe Biden’s abysmal Build Back Better package, smearing everyone who loves there as string out, illiterate, and poor. It’s the take you’d expect from a Hollywood liberal. She later apologized, but maybe she needs to take another hiatus from the platform (via USA Today):

Midler's remarks were in response to Manchin's … announcement that he would not support Joe Biden's Build Back Better bill, the president's signature domestic policy plan, which includes aims of expanding the social safety net and tackling climate change. "I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation," Manchin said in an interview with Fox News on Sunday. "I've tried everything humanly possible. I can't get there." Midler vented her frustration on Twitter Monday and also included the senator’s constituency in her rant. "He sold us out,” Midler wrote. "He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out." […] "I apologize … for my last outburst," Midler wrote. "I'm just seeing red; #JoeManchin and his whole family are a criminal enterprise. Is he really the best WV has to offer its own citizens?"

Manchin has on average clinched 60-plus percent of the vote from his constituents so—yeah, Bette. He’s West Virginia’s guy whether you like it or not. Not everyone is a communist in this country. And Manchin manages to do this as a Democrat in a now-deep red state. Would it shock Bette to know that this state used to be a Democratic bastion? I know history isn’t her strong suit but I’m only going back 10-plus years.