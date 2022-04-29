Oh, Shocker...Twitter Sees Spike in User Growth Following Elon Musk's Takeover

Are we shocked that Twitter is going to get better now that ownership is changing? I’ve seen it on my end and others have noted it as well. The engagement is through the roof. Follower counts are spiking again. Twitter is becoming a beehive of activity now that the censorship police on the platform have been gutted. They’ve been clipped. Elon Musk has purchased the company for $44 billion. The Left is going nuts. The employees are taking valium. And Elon Musk is going to make the platform what it once was—or at least that’s the hope. It can’t get any worse than it is now, so there’s a huge upside here with Musk taking over (via NY Post):

Twitter on Thursday said its user growth is surging amid weak revenue in what is expected to be one of its final earnings reports as a publicly traded company before billionaire Elon Musk takes the social media firm private. Twitter’s base of monetizable daily active users – considered the company’s key reporting metric – grew 16% to 229 million during the quarter ending on March 31 – a period that concluded just days before Musk disclosed his 9% stake in the company. That disclosure proceeded Musk’s effort to buy the company outright with a plan to dial down its content moderation policies. But Twitter fell short of Wall Street’s expectations for first-quarter revenue, posting $1.2 billion against the $1.23 billion that analysts projected. The company attributed the shortfall in part to “headwinds associated with the war in Ukraine.” The 16% increase in quarterly revenue marked Twitter’s slowest pace of growth in more than a year, according to Bloomberg.

It’s why this deal was going to happen. The board couldn’t block it. It was a legitimate offer. The board had a duty to offer an alternative and couldn’t. Musk is offering $54.20 per share to take the social media giant private again. Already the Left is worried that women will be targeted, that nonwhites will be targeted, and that hate speech will reign free. It won’t be debauchery. And remember, harassment and hate speech has a different meaning for the snowflake Left.

‘Finding the most qualified person for the job’ is now a problematic mindset. People will be able to voice opinions without fear of retribution on Twitter again. That’s something we should all celebrate and if liberals can’t handle it, they can make their own platform. Twitter is ours now.