The Biden Administration Response to Judge's Mask Mandate Ruling Is As Chaotic As His Presidency

I don’t know what’s going on with this White House anymore. The man occupying it has dementia—and that is seeping into their responses. Can we get a straight answer…on anything? Regarding the sanctions on Russia, some people thought they were issues as a deterrent, the other half of this administration did not. Now, in the aftermath of a federal judge striking down the mask mandate for air travel, passengers are now free. They can take them off. The major airlines have stopped enforcing it. Uber has stopped enforcing it. The Transportation Security Administration is no longer enforcing. Certain airports still have the requirement, but what’s the point if you can take off the mask once you’re on the airplane. It makes no sense. The mask mandate never did—planes WERE NEVER sources of so-called super spread. So, will there be an appeal? Joe Biden is saying one thing and his cabinet secretaries are saying another.

Here's what Joe had to say this afternoon (via Reuters) [emphasis mine]:

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that "it's up to them" when asked whether people should keep wearing masks on airplanes, a statement at odds with his administration's official guidance. A federal judge in Florida on Monday ruled that the 14-month-old directive was unlawful, overturning a key presidential effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The Biden administration may appeal the decision, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Tuesday. And the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still advises people to wear masks on public transit, as Psaki noted shortly before Biden's comment.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra had a different tune:

Biden's HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra says the Biden administration will "likely" appeal the federal ruling striking down Biden's mask mandate.



Earlier today, Biden said it was "up to [individuals]" to decide for themselves. pic.twitter.com/OnCNgdsKOj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 19, 2022

And now, there are rumors that they might appeal the ruling. It’s a game of ping-pong ball over a very simple question, and yet—we were told there would be order and professionalism restored under the Biden era. Not so much. It’s been riddled by crisis, incompetence, dementia, and overall sucking.

Biden admin, 1PM: Yes, we want masks on planes



Biden himself, 2PM: No, masks should be optional



Biden admin, 3PM: Yes, we want masks on planes pic.twitter.com/k50z6kzV1z — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 19, 2022

The first answer clearly shows that Biden, for once maybe though it could be entirely by accident, knows that it’s an election year. The sparks might have fluttered for a bit there to give the man, who has oatmeal for brains, some cognitive awareness. The Democrats are going to get creamed this year. It’s only a matter of time, and there’s not much they can do about it. Destruction awaits, but this administration was going to stomp out COVID, remember? Elect Biden and COVID would go away—not the case. In fact, more people have died of COVID under Biden than Trump. He’s the grim reaper. He’s President Death. And if he wants to be COVID man, he should have announced the appeal the first time instead of deploying countermeasures. He’s a coward if he prevaricates on the matter. He further makes the Democratic Party brand toxic if he does appeal. The man cannot win here. At the same time, it’s entirely his fault for promising to rid the nation of COVID and all other ills, only to fall on his face—hard. I wonder what other sets of contradictory talking points will be drafted to explain the mask mandate tomorrow.

UPDATE: Katie will have more, but the DOJ is appealing the mask mandate. They will not ask for a stay so passengers can still breathe fresh air as the appeal is litigated.