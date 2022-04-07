Hillary Clinton Tweets Approval of DNC Chair's Unhinged Rant About the GOP

It must be killing her. Hillary Clinton will never be president of the United States. She tried in 2008 only to be outmaneuvered and outplayed by a then-no-name state senator from Illinois who was two-thirds of the way through his first US Senate term. She tried again in 2016. This was her year. It wasn’t. Donald Trump beat her out in one of the most stunning political upsets in recent memory. So, she wrote a book that no one bought. And now she just trolls Twitter commenting on things because…that’s all she can do.

Katie wrote about it yesterday, but the Democratic National Committee chair Jamie Harrison had a complete and total meltdown about Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK), where he said the GOP was soaked in fascism, fear, and fraud. Right, says the party that’s obsessed about sexualizing children at school, and Disney World apparently. Harrison called the Arkansas Republican a maggot-infested man. Oh, and let’s not forget the horrific ordeal that Obama’s ambassador to the Bahamas. Really? Who cares? Also, this outburst reinforces what many on our side fail to see, which is that the Left hates us. We need to hate them more. We need to be more ruthless, but that’s lost on many in the establishment who wonder how people who hurl hand grenades, like Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene, are elected. It’s because you back people who are perpetual losers. If that’s our only option, you bet I’d pick the person who was the direct opposite of what the DC GOP klan wants. Anyway, back to Clinton.

She tweeted her approval of Harrison’s rant, which of course, included that the GOP doesn’t deserve to be in power (via Fox News):

DNC Chairman Jamie Harrison, on the GOP on Morning Joe this am: “It is a party built on fraud, fear and fascism. They don’t deserve to be in power.” — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) April 6, 2022

DNC Chairman @harrisonjaime:



— Sen. @TomCottonAR is a "maggot-infested man”



— Republicans are "a party built on fraud, fear, and fascism." pic.twitter.com/eZmO7auzvG — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 6, 2022

As @karol notes, Democrats will clutch their pearls over “groomer” attacks while simultaneously smearing Republicans as “Nazis,” “fascists,” and “domestic terrorists” https://t.co/2JOXFwTXmS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 6, 2022

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton agreed with the Democrat National Committee chair's blistering description of the Republican Party on Twitter Wednesday. "It is a party built on fraud, fear and fascism," Jaime Harrison said of the GOP on Wednesday's "Morning Joe" on MSNBC. "They don’t deserve to be in power." "Sums it up!" Clinton tweeted in agreement after Josh Kraushaar, "Against the Grain" columnist at National Journal, quoted Harrison's remarks. [...] Her response jogged some social media users' memories about her infamous quote about Donald Trump supporters during the 2016 presidential election. "You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables," Clinton said at a New York City fundraiser in September 2016. "Right? The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic—you name it. And unfortunately, there are people like that. And he has lifted them up."

Well, that’s not up to you, Jamie. The voters get to decide, and they think your party and your president are piles of hot garbage. This rant/tantrum was just part of the process of the Democrats realizing they’re going to get wrecked by the GOP in the midterms.

Only we deserve power checks the snobby, condescending box for this crew. Only the philosopher-kings deserve power which is funny because this slice of the country has believed total science fiction from Fauci over COVID for months and can’t define what women are. The learned are idiots.

When things don’t go their way, the Left becomes unhinged. We all know this. Democrats have become a party that is extreme, gross, and all-around bizarre as they’ve tried to weaponize the legions of ‘woke’ freaks that dominate the cities. Anyone could have told you this isn’t how normal people live or think. Well, they didn’t listen—shocker, and now they’re stuck with them unless they want perpetual civil war among with ranks.

Hillary isn’t all that popular among Democratic circles, especially the younger crowd who yearns for the end of this political dynasty. Crunchy Bernie Sanders captured the energy Hillary could only hope for in 2016. Taking pointers from a two-time presidential loser is advice I wouldn’t heed, but please, Democrats—listen to every word she says.