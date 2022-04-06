Supreme Court

DNC Chairman Has a Meltdown Over Tom Cotton

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Apr 06, 2022 9:50 AM
Source: AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

During an interview with MSNBC Wednesday morning, DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison had a meltdown over Republican Senator Tom Cotton's decision to vote against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court. 

When asked about Cotton's opposition to Jackson's nomination, Harrison launched into a tirade, and said Cotton is a man "infested with maggots." 

During Jackson's confirmation hearings in March, Cotton pressed her on a number of topics related to her judicial philosophy and record as a judge. On the Senate floor Tuesday, he explained why he plans to vote against her nomination. 

Cotton joins Senators Lindsey Graham and Mike Lee in their opposition. 

Republican Senators Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins have announced they will vote in favor of Jackson's nomination. 

