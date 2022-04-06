DNC Chairman Has a Meltdown Over Tom Cotton

During an interview with MSNBC Wednesday morning, DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison had a meltdown over Republican Senator Tom Cotton's decision to vote against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court.

When asked about Cotton's opposition to Jackson's nomination, Harrison launched into a tirade, and said Cotton is a man "infested with maggots."

Jaime Harrison, the chairman of the Democrat National Committee, blasted @SenTomCotton as "maggot-infested" for criticizing Ketanji Brown Jackson. pic.twitter.com/BnVYhzMGeS — CNSNews (@cnsnews) April 6, 2022

During Jackson's confirmation hearings in March, Cotton pressed her on a number of topics related to her judicial philosophy and record as a judge. On the Senate floor Tuesday, he explained why he plans to vote against her nomination.

Judge Jackson will coddle criminals and terrorists, and she will twist or ignore the law to reach the result that she wants. That’s not what we need in a Supreme Court justice, and that’s why I will be voting against her confirmation. pic.twitter.com/MxW4RWXx3E — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) April 5, 2022

Cotton joins Senators Lindsey Graham and Mike Lee in their opposition.

They told us to look at judicial philosophy, but Judge Jackson said she doesn’t have one. They leaned on her record, but what we have of her record is troubling. They said to look at her answers, but she didn't answer basic questions & endorsed judicial activism. I will vote no. pic.twitter.com/iVmZlUSbbr — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) April 4, 2022

Sen. @LindseyGrahamSC: "This morning I'm going to announce my decision on Judge Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court. I will oppose her and I will vote no." #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/DRIwbWklDs — CSPAN (@cspan) March 31, 2022

Republican Senators Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins have announced they will vote in favor of Jackson's nomination.