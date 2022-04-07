Grim Reaper McConnell Has a Stern Warning for Biden About Future SCOTUS Nominees

Mitch McConnell has had his ups and downs. I did not like his take about the January 6 riot and reportedly trying to use it to purge the Trump influence from the party. Luckily, he seems to have come to his senses given that we lost the majority due to the Georgia Senate runoffs. Looking ahead to the 2022 midterms, the GOP could retake the Senate. The House is going red which means, either way, the Biden agenda is about to suffer total multiple organ system failure in a few months. The problem still, however, is that we have a man with oatmeal for brains with his finger on the nuclear arsenal.

Yet, what about future Supreme Court nominees? Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was just confirmed. What about the next couple of years? A lot can happen. Curveballs can and do happen in this arena. What if a SCOTUS vacancy occurs under a Republican Congress? Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who would very much like to be majority leader again, all but declared that new hearings for future Biden nominees aren’t going to happen. The grim reaper is ready for a comeback, and it wants to kill the Biden agenda. Mitch is getting ready to wipe the dust off the sickle. He's ready to break out the cloak from the closet (via Axios):

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Thursday that he won't commit to hearings for a potential Supreme Court nominee if he's the Senate Majority Leader leading up to the 2024 election. Driving the news: The Senate minority leader told Axios’ Jonathan Swan that he won't "put the cart before the horse," but would expect President Biden to moderate if Republicans retake Congress. "What I can tell you for sure, if House and Senate are Republican next year, the president will finally be the moderate he campaigned as," he said. McConnell refused to answer whether he was devising an argument against holding a potential hearing on a Supreme Court nominee next year.

Yeah, he’s not going to hold hearings. He’ll pull the Merrick Garland protocol again, and drive liberals insane. That being said, let’s hope nothing happens to the Court over the next two years. Let’s hope all remain healthy. If one wants to retire, that’s an entirely different matter, but it seems no one in the conservative wing seems inclined to do so.