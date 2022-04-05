Conservatism

What Conservatives Found Peculiar About Mitt Romney's Decision on Ketanji Brown Jackson

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Landon covered this last night. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) will be voting to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the United States Supreme Court. She will be the first black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. It will be Joe Biden’s biggest win to date, though it does nothing to solve the inflation, gas price, supply chain, southern border, or Ukraine crises. He won’t get a bump in the polls from this confirmation battle. Romney will join Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Susan Collins (R-ME) in confirming Jackson. 

It's always those three—always. When it comes time for Republicans to unite, they will find some reason to stab us in the back. The Romney hate erupted within the ranks of the conservative base and for good reason. Not only did Romney stab us in the back, but he had also previously voted against Judge Jackson for her lower court appointment. She’s not qualified for the appeals court, but she’s a-okay for the Supreme Court. That’s the anti-Trump GOP for you, everyone. Luckily, they’re a breed that’s rapidly approaching extinction. 

If anything, the anti-Trump GOP — which Romney, Murkowski, and Collins represent — shows that they’re spineless when it comes to the fight, and utterly unprincipled on everything else. They’re the slice that still thinks you can be moderate. You can’t. This is a time for choosing, for picking sides. Those in the crossfire never end up making it—politically. 

And if these three were to not ever hold their offices again, the Senate Republicans would be infinitely better off. 

