What Conservatives Found Peculiar About Mitt Romney's Decision on Ketanji Brown Jackson

Landon covered this last night. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) will be voting to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the United States Supreme Court. She will be the first black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. It will be Joe Biden’s biggest win to date, though it does nothing to solve the inflation, gas price, supply chain, southern border, or Ukraine crises. He won’t get a bump in the polls from this confirmation battle. Romney will join Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Susan Collins (R-ME) in confirming Jackson.

It's always those three—always. When it comes time for Republicans to unite, they will find some reason to stab us in the back. The Romney hate erupted within the ranks of the conservative base and for good reason. Not only did Romney stab us in the back, but he had also previously voted against Judge Jackson for her lower court appointment. She’s not qualified for the appeals court, but she’s a-okay for the Supreme Court. That’s the anti-Trump GOP for you, everyone. Luckily, they’re a breed that’s rapidly approaching extinction.

Name a more useless politician than Mitt Romney https://t.co/vZRqrJAgbJ — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) April 4, 2022

Mitt Romney's last few weeks:



- Confirmed Kentaji Brown Jackson

- Voted against repealing TSA mask mandate

- Didn't show up to vote defunding Biden vaccine mandate.

- Accused Tulsi Gabbard of treason for opposing war in Ukraine. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 5, 2022

Romney. It’s always Romney.



Why do you do this to the rest of the country, Utah? Why??? — Marina Medvin ???? (@MarinaMedvin) April 4, 2022

Romney wants a pedophile apologist in the supreme court, your kids fighting WW3 & masks on our faces.



He is our enemy, tread him as such. https://t.co/anUGQBWq1e — Joe Kent for WA-3 (@joekent16jan19) April 5, 2022

The only new info since he voted against her a few months ago was increased awareness of her “soft-on-pedos” approach, which makes this new Romney position super interesting. https://t.co/n0oWhqiZUz — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 5, 2022

Romney opposed KBJ's nomination to a lower federal court less than a year ago, which means he didn't decide to support her for SCOTUS until *after* he learned of her horrifying history of going easy on child molesters and pedophiles. https://t.co/w2DipvNg19 pic.twitter.com/EVQ0nIRkGY — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 4, 2022

the fact romney voted against Kentaji Brown Jackson a year ago for an appellate seat is pretty clear evidence he's simply trolling. None of it is principled. He wants to appeal to a small # of uptight upper-middle class conservatives who find Trump socially unacceptable — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) April 5, 2022

Mitt Romney can’t endorse Mike Lee, but he can vote for Ketanji Brown Jackson. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 4, 2022

If anything, the anti-Trump GOP — which Romney, Murkowski, and Collins represent — shows that they’re spineless when it comes to the fight, and utterly unprincipled on everything else. They’re the slice that still thinks you can be moderate. You can’t. This is a time for choosing, for picking sides. Those in the crossfire never end up making it—politically.

And if these three were to not ever hold their offices again, the Senate Republicans would be infinitely better off.