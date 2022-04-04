Medical Doctor's Nonsensical Tweet About Motherhood Is What Happens When Feelings Replace Science

What is a woman? In the year 2022, science has gone backward. Some people in this country know but won’t say it. Some don’t know. Some have smothered their answers in so much political correctness that it’s unintelligible for normal folks to comprehend. I don’t know where to begin. I do know that ‘woke’ Leftism is to blame for this anti-intellectual push in biology. The supplantation of feelings over scientific facts is explicit. The feminist cause is being erased to appease…biological males posing as women. Liberalism is unprincipled, and this is the end of the road for those who decided to adopt these views. This is the end of the journey. The whole system comes crashing down. They talk about destroying the patriarchy. Well, we have dudes straight-up taking over women’s spaces. This aversion to defining gender which is clear as day to us normal folk is just another notch in the Left’s extremist belt that will make them unpalatable to voters.

The latest episode of this science fiction theater comes from a medical doctor who had different terms for mothers regarding race. It was from Dr. Michelle Morse of New York City’s Health Department. She serves as their medical officer. She was talking about health equity. Yeah, sorry—that’s not going to fly. Whatever she said can be disregarded because it makes no sense. She called non-white females “mothers,” but white ones “birthing people.” It’s a 'woke' trainwreck. It’s science fiction. And it sure exposes the idiocy of liberalism when they can’t even get the talking points right. Maybe you should just define women and quit this act of trying to not offend the less than one percent of the population who are transgender. We’re not going to nuke societal order for these people. We’re just not (via NY Post):

A top city health official and progressive crusader ignited a firestorm when she used different terms for white and minority mothers. Dr. Michelle Morse, the chief medical officer at the Department of Health, touted a new “birth equity” initiative to provide more midwives and doulas to moms in a series of tweets — selectively using the woke term “birthing people” instead of pregnant women. “The urgency of this moment is clear. Mortality rates of birthing people are too high, and babies born to Black and Puerto Rican mothers in this city are three times more likely to die in their first year of life than babies born to non-Hispanic White birthing people,” she said in the March 23 tweet. Critics immediately jumped on Morse, who is black, for using the head-scratching term — saying she was “canceling” women and differentiating mothers by race. […] Morse is no stranger to controversy over race, particularly after she advocated for a “proactively antiracist agenda for medicine” in a 2021 article with Dr. Bram Wispelwey, a former colleague at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. The article has been described as akin to a critical race theory model for medical care. The doctors, in one example, said the hospital’s black and Latino heart failure patients should be given preferential admission to a speciality cardiac unit as a “corrective” measure to a practice that for years had them more likely go to general ward. Yeah, that figures. This woman is totally insane.

Too many NYC families experience life-threatening complications from childbirth, and even loss of life of the birthing person or their child. We must hold ourselves and health care delivery organizations accountable to our anti-racism mission and make health equity a realty. — Dr. Michelle E. Morse (@NYCHealthCMO) March 23, 2022

We need to support birthing people through all aspects of their birthing experience – perhaps the most beautiful and personal gift we can share with birthing people as they navigate the groundbreaking life changing experience of creating life. That is what doulas do. — Dr. Michelle E. Morse (@NYCHealthCMO) March 23, 2022

The urgency of this moment is clear. Mortality rates of birthing people are too high, and babies born to Black and Puerto Rican mothers in this city are three times more likely to die in their first year of life than babies born to non-Hispanic White birthing people. — Dr. Michelle E. Morse (@NYCHealthCMO) March 23, 2022

Non-whites are mothers, but white ones are birthing people still kills me. We’re using Apartheid logic when it comes to motherhood but can’t admit that because the Left doesn’t want to define women unless they’re non-Hispanic white. In which case, the black and Latino mothers are women, but white ones are cloaked in the in woke PC lexicon. It makes no sense. This ideology makes no sense. Feelings cannot replace facts.