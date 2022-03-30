Is This the Sign That Donald Trump Should Run Again?

Donald Trump 2024. I love the sound of that. I will continue to support this man in whatever way possible. He very well could be the only person who can save us from Joe Biden. We’re entering a recession this year. We still have gas prices killing millions of working families. We have inflation that has also torched the wallets of the middle class. There’s a border crisis. There’s a supply chain crisis. Joe had a gaffe-tastic trip to Europe. Trump has a great 2024 campaign story. He was right about everything. He also has the loyalty of one of the most active, energized, and efficiently dispersed political coalitions in recent memory. Trump clears the 2024 GOP field if he wins, and he’ll have hundreds of millions at his disposal. What would a 2024 rematch be like with no COVID hysterics and no special COVID voting methods that made counting invalid ballots more likely? You guessed it, it’s a Trump victory. He handily beats Joe Brainworms in a rematch (via The Hill):

Former President Trump is leading President Biden in a hypothetical 2024 match-up, according to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey released exclusively to The Hill on Monday. If the 2024 presidential election were held right now, the poll finds Trump getting 47 percent support compared to 41 percent for Biden. Twelve percent of voters are undecided. Vice President Harris performs even worse in a hypothetical match-up with Trump. Forty-nine percent said they would choose Trump, while 38 percent said they would support Harris.

45 picking up his hole-in-one on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/dzTdWAdkWe — Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) March 28, 2022

Now, some have said this is more a reflection of Joe Biden sucking at his job, but the Harris-Trump matchup is not that; she’s spectacularly bad in all areas. Yet, Trump also made a hole-in-one recently while golfing. That must be the sign that he should run again, right?

Biden on a potential 2024 rematch with Trump: “I’d be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me” pic.twitter.com/MWFzABL4yy — Axios (@axios) March 24, 2022

Biden on the campaign trail 24/7 since he can’t be a basement dweller anymore will be a sight to see. We all know he’ll fail. He’s too old, stupid, and slow to mount a national campaign and do every event required to not look old and frail. Remember when he tripped on the steps to Air Force One? I see multiple Bob Dole falling over moments with Biden. Everything this moron has promised has been shot to hell.

America is not back. American leadership is sluggish, disorganized, and incompetent. The economy is in free fall. Build Back Better is dead for one simple reason: it was a terrible bill. The pivots from Biden’s people and their allies are that only those who make less than $300,000/year will feel the economic pinch. Do these people even know the average salary of an American worker? They’ve admitted they’re not going to tackle rising gas prices.

They can just buy electric cars, which no working family can afford. That’s akin to telling a homeless person to buy a house for shelter. The level of detachment is appalling. The irony is that Biden was seen as the anti-Trump, but his policies could very well usher in a new Trump presidency.