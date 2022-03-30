Inside the Progressive Left's Secretive and Massive Social Media Army for the 2022 Elections

By every single metric, the Democratic Party is going to have a brutal year. At this rate, it wouldn’t shock me if the Republicans clinch a veto-proof majority in the House. It’s that bad. Joe Biden is that bad. Yet, the fight continues. The progressive Left is gearing up for battle for the 2022 midterms and they’ve secretly cultivated social media communities to help combat GOP messaging. Will it work with the high inflation, high gas prices, the supply chain crisis, the border crisis, the Ukraine war, and Joe Biden’s approvals being overall hot garbage? Probably not. None of what the Left has loaded in their high-capacity magazine regarding talking points is going to resonate when we enter a recession. Yes, a recession is very likely to hit this year. Biden is bleeding all over, especially with Independent, black, and women voters. Now, Joe Dementia says he doesn’t believe the polls because his mind is oatmeal, but for people who aren’t drooling vegetables—it all points to a total bloodbath come November.

Still, Axios reported on this covert network of social media pages that are ready for the midterm season:

Progressive strategists have quietly built a massive network of social media communities in political battleground states that can activate ahead of elections and policy fights, Axios has learned… The network, operating under the name Real Voices Media, uses apolitical, nonideological content to build up audiences. It then leverages the crowd on behalf of clients in what experts say is a potent persuasion strategy. President Biden and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are beneficiaries. […] Those are just a few of the more than 400 pages that RVM oversees, according to Holdridge, who said its combined audience is about 1.9 million people. Founded in 2019, RVM received early investment from Will Robinson, a Democratic strategist and partner at The New Media Firm, but isn't affiliated with that firm, Holdridge said. She declined to name other investors. RVM pages have hosted thousands of Facebook and Instagram ads since 2019, with $500,000 spent on paid posts on the platforms, according to political advertising data from Meta, the social media sites' parent company. How it works: RVM oversees the digital properties under its umbrella. But their front-facing content is produced by creators recruited and trained to originally build social media followings focused on specific states and topics. Many focus on politically competitive states such as Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and Wisconsin.

No one knows who’s behind it. The listed published did not respond for comment, and their LLC, Star Spangled Media, was created last month.

Axios added that the pages are built up through apolitical content, usual run-of-the-mill posts that are of shared interest, but it’s clear these pages are being groomed to be persuasion tools. Will it be enough? Young voters are also souring on Biden especially as he’s avoided tackling student loan debt. I have a feeling that’s how he got the attention of younger voters despite it not being a feasible policy. We’re not going to give a bailout to the most privileged class in education. Not going to happen. Millions of Americans have taken out loans, worked their way through school, and paid them off. This isn’t an insurmountable task. It’s called adulthood. And if the ‘woke’ Left who can’t live on their ‘whine like a little biotch’ degree get a bailout, any person who has paid off their loans should get one as well. To avoid a massive populist backlash, you would at least have to consider since the Left’s proposal doesn’t offer relief to families who saved and did things the right way.

Canceling student loan debt is a great way to ensure the populist moment, the Trump moment becomes a permanent fixture. So, please—go ahead, make my day.

Now, this isn’t all for naught. It could help some Senate races, but for the House—it’s a lost cause. Democrats only have a four-seat majority. We’re going to have a Republican House no matter what come January 2023.