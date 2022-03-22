What AG Barr Found Shocking and Disturbing About Joe Biden's 2020 Debate Performances

Former Attorney General William Barr did not mince words when talking about Joe Biden. He went so far as to say the Delaware Democrat’s 2020 debate performances shocked and disturbed him because he knew he was outright lying to the American people. He was referring to Hunter Biden’s laptop which has now finally been recognized as a real story, not Russian disinformation by the liberal media. Of course, this revelation comes after the 2020 election. The New York Post was censored for writing a story about this laptop after they obtained a copy of its hard drive in October of 2020.

The media did their part to lie for Joe Biden to clinch an election. Now, they’re admitting that we were right all along. It’s not enough to be right anymore. You must win. Do I dare say at all costs? We’re rapidly approaching that moment.

Barr had refused to speak with Trump about Hunter Biden in the last months of his administration but was shocked and disturbed that Biden so brazenly lied on television about this laptop during one of the debates (via Fox News):

The New York Times recently confirmed the legitimacy of the laptop, breaking with the media’s earlier position that the laptop and its contents were "unverifiable" and the product of a "Russian disinformation campaign." "America Reports" co-host John Roberts asked Barr where the Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into the laptop could be headed, giving mention to a heated exchange between Barr and Trump referenced in the former attorney general’s book "One Damn Thing After Another." Barr responded that he was "limited" in what he could discuss because of "possible ongoing investigations," but acknowledged that he was previously against injecting a criminal investigation against Biden’s son into the 2020 race without "definitive judgement" from the DOJ. "Dammit, Mr. President, I am not going to talk to you about Hunter Biden. Period!," Barr allegedly told Trump in the months leading up to election day. Barr maintained that he would have said the same thing today, asserting that he would not discuss criminal cases with Trump. Despite his disagreement with the former president, Barr noted that he was "very disturbed" that Biden "lied to the American people" about the laptop during the presidential debate in October 2020. "He’s squarely confronted with the laptop, and he suggested that it was Russian disinformation and pointed to the letter written by some intelligence people that was baseless—which he knew was a lie. And I was shocked by that," Barr said.

Well, Joe Biden is a politician. Of course, he lies. We all knew that he was lying as well. Liberal America didn’t care. Their news media allies also probably knew but did their part in suffocating this story, the real October Surprise, with a pillow. Now, Hunter continues to be an issue. He’s still the subject of a tax probe, where his former trysts are being asked questions over former hotel stays, some of which lasted for weeks and included lengthy tales of debauchery. Hunter also paints. We don’t know for how much he sells these stick figure drawings of who buys them because that’s all sealed. Sounds like a nice way to funnel money for favors, huh?

But that’s also a distraction too, right guys?