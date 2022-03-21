Biden's Handling of Ukraine Shows He’s No Foreign Policy Guru. He’s Just an Idiot.

Why are you even going to Europe, Joe Biden? The damage is done. You tried diplomacy. It failed. Now, you’re a wreck on sanctions scrambling to both keep the Europeans happy and getting ahead of the Congress to convey the appearance that your White House is on top of this crisis. Kimberley Strassel of The Wall Street Journal had a great op-ed where she slices the Biden administration’s response to Ukraine apart. First, we’re stuck in paralysis by analysis, like Obama in Syria, regarding the sanction. We’re more concerned about keeping Europe happy than inflicting sanctions that supposedly could end the war. Look, if that’s the goal, then go at it, right? Even Congress is moving many notches faster than Joe Biden. The ban on Russian oil imports was not a Joe Biden move at all. He announced it to get ahead of Congress passing the same measure. There’s also a move to remove Russia as 'most favored nation,' which Biden opposes. Nancy Pelosi said she’s going full steam ahead. Biden can’t keep his own party in line. Just shows that even they think he’s shuffling too slow on this crisis. Yet, it also doesn’t help that we have way too many members of Congress who are open to World War III.

It's a free for all. Our enemies and allies are acting like we’re not reliable and can’t blame them. Our chaotic exit from Afghanistan showed the whole world that we have leadership that’s essentially braindead.

Biden declared ‘America is back’ when he was elected to the presidency. That has died a slow, painful death in Ukraine. It was already on life support post-Afghanistan. It’s suffered death by a thousand cuts. We tried to get China to help us stop a Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Chinese only gave the information we gave them to the Russians. The Saudis and the UAE aren’t returning Joe’s calls. The Polish government is gung-ho about giving Ukraine their MiGs which was met with a messy response from us. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Europe has the green light to do that, only to be blocked by Biden later. The cherry on top of this failed venture is Russia saying relations with us is at the point of dissolution (via CNBC):

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it summoned U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan on Monday in Moscow to formally protest President Joe Biden’s decision last week to label Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal.” Sullivan was told that Biden’s accusation had put “Russian-American relations on the verge of rupture,” according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry translated by NBC News. Biden said Wednesday that he believes Putin “is a war criminal” for ordering Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine. It was the first time Biden had publicly branded Putin with that phrase. Biden’s comment came hours Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other top officials met virtually with the International Criminal Court’s top prosecutor, who two weeks ago opened an investigation into possible war crimes by Russia. A State Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday from CNBC.

Not shocking. It’s not shocking at all. We all knew that Biden was going to fail from the beginning. Did these guys just think that because Trump is gone—it would be easy? They could coast for four years. How can you not prepare for crises to appear? Not only that but every time a new crisis appears, it’s a tire fire for this White House. They don’t know what to do. They keep creating these committees to handle it, but they don’t. They deploy Kamala Harris who doesn’t know what she’s doing. The other crisis management tool Biden does is just deliver a speech.

They’re remarks that are the equivalent of saying ‘we have a problem,’ which is then followed by no questions and him shuffling his half-dead self off the stage. That’s not crisis management. That’s someone who would rather go through the motions instead of solving a problem. And we know that Joe Biden hasn’t solved anything in his long, unremarkable career in public life.

‘America is back’ is yet another overreach that everyone saw was going to be burned to ash by this guy.