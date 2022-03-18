New Book Alleges That Lindsey Graham Discussed Removing Trump Over January 6 Riot

Lindsey Graham 2.0 was fire. The South Carolina Republican was there to deliver haymakers and defend the Trump agenda. That was post-2016. And this man drifts in and out. It’s like Jekyll and Hyde. Graham can be hardcore, but then he can revert to his squishy self again. It’s not all the time that Graham cracker becomes flaky, but for a person who really defended Trump against some of the most ridiculous liberal lies, is it shocking that he reportedly discussed removing Trump from office over January 6.

Remember how the Department of Justice discussed invoking the 25th Amendment when Rod Rosenstein was there. Graham was allegedly open to this move after that little riot (via The Hill):

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) called the White House on Jan. 6 and said lawmakers would ask Cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove then-President Trump from office if he did not do more to condemn the rioters at the Capitol, according to a new book by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns. “This Will Not Pass” says that Graham furiously called White House counsel Pat Cipollone while the riot was happening on Jan. 6, 2021, Axios reported. "We’ll be asking you for the 25th Amendment" if Trump does not do more to condemn the rioters, Graham told Cipollone. Graham’s office told The Hill they have no comment on the incident. The 25th Amendment allows the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to issue a written declaration to the Senate and Congress stating that the president is unable to discharge their powers. The move would allow the vice president to assume the powers of acting president.

Yikes. This is Liz Cheney-level bad. Cheney, the Wyoming Republican who is now begging like a dog for Democrats to save her, serves on that select committee investigating the event that’s revealed next to nothing except they don’t like Trump. Does Liz not know this was the Democrats’ 2022 midterm plan; make the whole cycle about this riot that no one cares about. Joe Biden’s inability to do the job, the dozen or so domestic crises plaguing the nation, and the Ukraine war nuked all of that. The point is for all that Cheney has done, which is beyond terrible and why we should hope she goes down in flames, what Graham did is just as bad.

Trump didn’t plan the riot. There was no coordination. If there was, we’d have evidence. We don’t. What we did get from the January 6 committee is a trove of texts that were doctored or misattributed, typical mistakes when the whole investigation is based on a lie. If true, this is unforgivable. The fact that Grammy’s office is silent is telling.