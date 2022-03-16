Jen Psaki's Pivot on 'Temporary' Inflation Backfired Spectacularly

You can try and polish something as best you can. You can peddle out the longest non-answer out there. You can even pivot all day, but then there are times where you just need to take the “L.” The Biden White House has been bumbling into crisis after crisis and not being able to solve one of them. Sure, Biden gives a speech, says there’s a problem, and then pawns it off to some committee to solve. That’s not doing anything, Joe, especially when no member of your super team has solved anything. Inflation was dismissed as a temporary crisis, one with a shelf life. It wasn’t. It was declared transitory, but it’s not. It’s now becoming the number one worry of American voters, who are looking increasingly to the Republicans to stop the madness.

The Biden White House’s response has been to yell at voters for not understanding the issue. Does anyone need to tell these people that this is exactly what you shouldn’t do? And if they feel that way, it’s still your fault, Joe. If voters knew what you did all day besides mumble and shuffle all day, the inflation flap probably wouldn’t be so bad. Instead, you’re yelling, saying that trillions in new deficit spending don’t exacerbate the inflation issue. It does, but that’s another story.

Last week, Jen Psaki tried to pivot on inflation, saying to watch the Fed regarding the forecasts (via Fox Business):

Psaki told reporters that gas prices are expected to continue surging in the coming months due in large part to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Psaki communicated that White House experts expect the markets to eventually stabilize and inflation to slow, saying the energy crisis is only "temporary." However, when Fox News' Peter Doocy pressed Psaki on how long "temporary" actually means, she demurred. "We rely on the assessment of the Federal Reserve and outside economic analysts who give an assessment of how long it will last. The expectations and their assessment at this point is that it will moderate at the end of the year," Psaki said. "There is also no question that when a foreign dictator invades a foreign country, and when that foreign dictator is the head of a country that is the third-largest supplier of oil in the world, that is going to have an impact. And it is."

No. First, this isn’t a Putin problem. Is it helping? Hell no. But inflation and gas prices were already rising well before Russian troops stormed into Ukraine. Voters know this. It’s another sign that Biden and his crew are surrounded by the facts and realities of their own incompetence. Second, there’s no need for the Fed assessment as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the pain of inflation will last another year.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen:



“We’re likely to see another year in which 12-month inflation numbers remain very uncomfortably high.” pic.twitter.com/PbDCheGpTe — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 13, 2022

Talk about a backfire. I understand trying to shift and juke to escape a tackle, but to get pancaked by your own team? Biden’s crew is chucking all sorts of boomerangs to pass the buck on their stunning record of failure.

They can't even handle gas prices right now: