Bill Maher's Latest Take on Russia, Trump, and Ukraine Will Probably Send Liberals Reeling

Bill Maher continues his crusade of infuriating the progressive left by asking why Russia didn’t invade Ukraine under Trump. If Trump was a Kremlin stooge—if he was Belarus lite—then why didn’t Putin invade? It once again guts the Trump-Russia collusion myth, but that hasn’t stopped liberal media clowns from manufacturing outright lies to buoy their shoddy narratives. It’s the same old game.

On Friday’s episode of HBO's “Real Time,” host Maher took aim at both sides. Remember, the left has become so insane that he might sound like a conservative. Even left-wingers consider Maher a conservative. He’s very much not; he’s just not insane like the rest of the Democratic Party base (via Fox News):

Bill Maher went ahead and said it pic.twitter.com/kn8Nh4EtKi — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) March 12, 2022

The host dinged Biden for "dragging January 6th into this," then quoted the president when he said, "Look, how would you feel if you saw crowds storm and break down the doors of the British Parliament, kill five cops, injure 145? Or the German Bundestag? Or the Italian Parliament? I think you'd wonder." "OK, but if Putin thought Trump was really that supportive of him, why didn't he invade when Trump was in office?" Maher reacted. "It's at least worth asking that question if you're not locked into one intransigent thought." "Now, one guy we know is locked into one thought is Donald Trump, who would ask what went wrong with Ukraine said, ‘Well, what went wrong was a rigged election.’ Kanye thinks less about Pete Davidson than Trump thinks about the rigged election," Maher quipped.

Well, first, five cops were not killed by January 6 rioters. Only one person was killed inside the Capitol Building: Ashli Babbitt. And there is a list of questions about her officer-involved shooting death that stretches the length of the Potomac.

It’s just so predictable that the latest line from the liberal media regarding Trump and Russia is that Putin should have invaded sooner now that the world has seen Joe Biden as an effete president. So, liberal America, we’re rooting for a Russian conquest of Ukraine to prove our obsession with Trump is not delusional or a sign of mental illness?

The fact is that there was no invasion under Trump. There were no wars under Trump. Under Biden, it was a shambolic messy exit from Afghanistan and now a war in Ukraine. America wasn’t pushed around under Trump. Everyone is running circles around Biden, who can barely keep up in his little handicap scooter.

Biden is weak. That’s why Putin took his shot. It’s not that hard to see. It’s even more explicit when Kamala Harris takes some executive matters off his plate.