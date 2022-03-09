Former AG Barr Reveals Who He'll Back in the 2024 Presidential Election

Former Attorney General William Barr was certainly an upgrade from Jeff Sessions. Barr initiated the investigation into the origins of the Russian collusion probe the Department of Justice under Obama started because he found that many of the answers to his questions about this fishing expedition were not satisfactory. That’s an understatement. Now, that investigation headed by former US Attorney John Durham discovered that the Clinton campaign paid a tech company to infiltrate the servers of the Trump White House servers, which is a federal crime. This is why a) the probe is a criminal investigation and b) why Barr designated Durham a special counsel to ensure this probe wouldn’t be nuked by the Biden White House.

Barr’s stock soured among some in the MAGA camp over his refusal to follow through on Donald Trump’s actions concerning the 2020 election. Barr didn’t see enough evidence of fraud that was actionable which led to reportedly very heated exchanges between the Trump White House and the DOJ. Still, even after all the yelling, Barr made it clear that should Trump run and win the GOP nomination again, he’d vote for him (via NY Post):





Former Attorney General Bill Barr suggested Monday he would vote for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election if he wins the Republican nomination — despite saying that the GOP should move on from the former president. “I certainly have made it clear, I don’t think he should be our nominee and I’m going to, you know, support somebody else for the nomination,” Barr told NBC “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie ahead of the Tuesday release of his new book “One Damn Thing After Another.” However, Barr hedged when Guthrie pressed him about whether he would vote for a Democrat over Trump in a hypothetical general election. “Because I believe that the greatest threat to the country is the progressive agenda being pushed by the Democratic Party, it’s inconceivable to me that I wouldn’t vote for the Republican nominee,” Barr responded.

Barr took heat from Democrats throughout his tenure as AG since many thought of him as a Trump puppet. In actual fact, the man did his job. And he’s right about the real internal threat we face from the progressive Left. In the legal sphere alone, we’re seeing how the Left’s soft on crime approach has done nothing but breed total anarchy. The cities are a mess. And having a president who somewhat backed defunding the police isn’t the answer. Oh yes, I know Joe did a 180-degree turn at the State of the Union but only after the damage had been done.