Russia

No Surrender: It's a New Day in Kyiv...And Russians Forces Have Failed Again in Taking the City

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Feb 27, 2022 2:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

It's a new day in Ukraine. The capital Kyiv remains in Ukrainian hands. There’s no surrender with these people. If Russia wants their land, they’re going to pay for it with gallons of blood. The city will be encircled soon if it hasn’t already, with experts noting earlier this week that it could fall into Russian hands within days. Well, maybe it’s time to adjust those timetables. Can the city hold out forever? That remains to be seen since I’m sure they’re going to have an ammunition issue soon. For now, the Ukrainians hold the capital despite intense Russian bombardment. At this time, they cannot break through the Ukrainian defenses.  

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rebuffed American assistance in evacuating him to safety. He’s in Kyiv now, and he’s not leaving. He replied that he doesn’t need a lift. He needs ammunition. On Friday night, he said that the battle for the country was at hand in Kyiv. They had to hold the capital, though he admitted great difficulties ahead in that task. 

While the city is still under Ukrainian control, it’s not without a cost. A children’s cancer hospital was reportedly hit in a rocket attack. It would also appear that while Putin perfected the strategy concerning how to deal with the international response—he knew sanctions were coming—he really dropped the ball on the logistics of this invasion. Supply lines are not good as Russian tanks and heavy equipment are running out of fuel. 

The people of Ukraine are being attacked everywhere, but they’re offering stiff resistance. It's tenacious. From throwing Molotov cocktails to standing in the road to block tanks and other Russian military convoys, the Ukrainian people are doing everything and anything they can to disrupt this invasion.  

Most Popular