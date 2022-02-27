No Surrender: It's a New Day in Kyiv...And Russians Forces Have Failed Again in Taking the City

It's a new day in Ukraine. The capital Kyiv remains in Ukrainian hands. There’s no surrender with these people. If Russia wants their land, they’re going to pay for it with gallons of blood. The city will be encircled soon if it hasn’t already, with experts noting earlier this week that it could fall into Russian hands within days. Well, maybe it’s time to adjust those timetables. Can the city hold out forever? That remains to be seen since I’m sure they’re going to have an ammunition issue soon. For now, the Ukrainians hold the capital despite intense Russian bombardment. At this time, they cannot break through the Ukrainian defenses.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rebuffed American assistance in evacuating him to safety. He’s in Kyiv now, and he’s not leaving. He replied that he doesn’t need a lift. He needs ammunition. On Friday night, he said that the battle for the country was at hand in Kyiv. They had to hold the capital, though he admitted great difficulties ahead in that task.

Kyiv now. Continuous rocket shelling. And three convoys of tanks - almost 500 in total - approaching the city from different directions. It will be hellish tonight. pic.twitter.com/pgkjvSnVT1 — Christo Grozev (@christogrozev) February 26, 2022

In 30-60 mins #Kyiv will be under attack never seen before.#Russia will hit us with all they have. Main Bessarabka market is a target. All parliamentary chats are exploding — Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) February 26, 2022

Gunfire has been reported near a children’s hospital in Kyiv, according to a local Ukrainian news outlet, TSN. Follow live updates on the war in Ukraine. https://t.co/BeKdHdJVxt — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 26, 2022

While the city is still under Ukrainian control, it’s not without a cost. A children’s cancer hospital was reportedly hit in a rocket attack. It would also appear that while Putin perfected the strategy concerning how to deal with the international response—he knew sanctions were coming—he really dropped the ball on the logistics of this invasion. Supply lines are not good as Russian tanks and heavy equipment are running out of fuel.

Kyiv survived yet another night. Good morning world — Anastasiia Lapatina (@lapatina_) February 27, 2022

It’s another morning in Ukraine and Russia still can’t advance in Kyiv ???? — Illia Ponomarenko (@IAPonomarenko) February 27, 2022

????Ukraine’s military: Russian advancement slows down, the enemy runs at its operational limit, supplies are getting scarce and logistics are poorly coordinated. Morale is low. Attempts to isolate Kyiv are not successful. — Illia Ponomarenko (@IAPonomarenko) February 27, 2022

So what we have is:

Russia’s main forces are still failing to enter Kyiv and sustain severe casualties. Defense in the northwest is still very strong and effective. Air defense keeps strong. Small sabotage groups do enter but get destroyed.

Ukraine has full control. — Illia Ponomarenko (@IAPonomarenko) February 27, 2022

??Kyiv is under control of Ukrainian military and territorial defense forces.



Mykola Povoroznyk, first deputy head of Kyiv City State Administration, says there were a few clashes with saboteurs overnight. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 27, 2022

??Russian artillery fire has struck Kyiv's children's cancer hospital Okhmadyt, killing one child and wounding two, along with two adults, TSN reported.



Eyewitnesses reported that the city is under fire from multiple-launch rocket systems. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 26, 2022

The people of Ukraine are being attacked everywhere, but they’re offering stiff resistance. It's tenacious. From throwing Molotov cocktails to standing in the road to block tanks and other Russian military convoys, the Ukrainian people are doing everything and anything they can to disrupt this invasion.