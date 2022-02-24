Here's When the U.S. Expects Kyiv to Fall

Even if they put up a good fight, Ukraine cannot win this war. They can’t. The gulf separating the capabilities between the two nations is wider than the Pacific. Ukraine has no way to counter Russian aircraft or missiles. They’re outmatched in men and heavy equipment. It’s only a matter of time before Russian tanks are rolling into the capital of Kyiv. Yesterday, Russians launched their massive offensive against the rest of Ukraine which we all saw coming. Biden was asleep. We’ll hear from him later this afternoon. More American troops are said to be deployed east. We’ll keep you updated about other sanctions that are reportedly coming.

My latest BREAKING EXCLUSIVE w @NaveedAJamali @DavidBrennan100: US expects Kyiv to fall in days as Ukraine source warns of encirclement



Officials tell @Newsweek capital may be taken in 96 hours and the country's leadership under Russian control in a weekhttps://t.co/5rmAFRxtXz pic.twitter.com/a9K380OahP — ??om ??'Connor (@ShaolinTom) February 24, 2022

Sky News has gone through an extensive verification process to corroborate this video using other geolocated videos from the area.



We believe it shows a missile strike on a Ukrainian air base in Ivano-Frankivsk.



Read more here: https://t.co/wRJzL0pw6W pic.twitter.com/Z9eKG03crf — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 24, 2022

Russian troops tell @mchancecnn in an exclusive encounter that they are in control of Antonov air base on the outskirts of Kyiv as Ukrainian troops attempt counter offence.



Follow live updates: https://t.co/hgl3tEHBRC pic.twitter.com/HTiCapPS5p — CNN International PR (@cnnipr) February 24, 2022

Per a US official to CNN, the Biden administration is considering moving US forces already in Europe further east due to the massive Russian firepower so close to allies. Announcements could come soon. — Apex (@Apex_WW) February 24, 2022

RUSSIAN MILITARY ATTEMPTING TO TAKEOVER A UKRAINIAN MILITARY AIRBASE 15 MILES FROM KYIV -FOX NEWS — FXHedge (@Fxhedgers) February 24, 2022

JUST IN - Heavy fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces reportedly at #Chornobyl exclusion zone 100km north of Kyiv. Ukrainian interior ministry warns of potential nuclear hazards. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 24, 2022

image from the Ukrainian President’s office sent to CNN's @mchancecnn following the loud explosions the team heard on the ground in #Kyiv #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/IpJTDdmSCc — Michael Holmes (@holmescnn) February 24, 2022

For now, the stream of cars we saw pouring out the Kyiv was for a simple reason. The people know they can’t stay there. The Ukrainian military can’t hold it. The timetable for the fall is within days. In 96 hours, the city could be surrounded by Russian troops. An airbase 15 miles from the capital was reportedly attacked by Russian forces today. Bear with us as a lot of information is unconfirmed. We’re dealing with a part of the world where state media keeps a lock and key on everything. Newsweek has more:

Three U.S. officials have told Newsweek they expect Ukraine's capital Kyiv to fall to incoming Russian forces within days, and the country's resistance to be effectively neutralized soon thereafter. The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that Moscow's focus, as revealed in Russian President Vladimir Putin's references to a "special military operation" to "demilitarize" the neighboring country, would be to encircle Ukrainian forces and force them to surrender or be destroyed. They expect Kyiv to be taken within 96 hours, and then the leadership of Ukraine to follow in about a week's time. And Russia's thunderous attacks on Ukrainian government and military institutions, paired with reports of ground personnel seeking to take strategic points including the Chernobyl nuclear facility, appeared to only be the initial phase of what may be a more comprehensive ground campaign. […] … the senior U.S. intelligence officer said the next stages may be determined by U.S. President Joe Biden's capability and willingness to risk further provoking Moscow by supporting partisan efforts on behalf of a potential Ukrainian resistance. "Then it either becomes a robust insurgency or it doesn't, depending largely on Biden," the former senior U.S. intelligence officer said. […] A source close to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's government, who also asked not to be named, agreed with the U.S. assessment that Kyiv could be surrounded within 96 hours. But they did not believe Zelenskyy's government would collapse. […] The Antonov Airport near the town of Hostomel, just outside Kyiv, was the scene of some of the most dramatic early fighting. Ukrainian Interior Ministry officials reported early Thursday that Russian helicopter-borne forces had seized the airfield, though fighting around it is believed to be ongoing.

There are many, many issues scenarios to be gamed out here especially the potential Ukrainian insurgency phase. What do we do? What does Joe Biden do—and can he even do it? Biden has been wrong on every major foreign policy endeavor for the past 40 years. Afghanistan showed he’s still a terrible decision maker.