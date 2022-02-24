Here's How Close Russian Troops Are From Kyiv

Explosions are being heard in and around the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. The city is going to fall to the Russians. It’s only a matter of time. That doesn’t mean they’ll be able to walk through the front door unscathed. Ukrainian forces are reportedly fighting as best they can against the Russians. Firearms were distributed to Kyiv’s residents as fighting broke out this week. Martial law was declared. All males 18-60 cannot leave the country, and general mobilization orders have been issued. Ukrainian civilians can now openly carry firearms. All citizens have been called to defend the state.

Big explosion now in Kyiv. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) February 25, 2022

10,000 automatic rifles have been given to regular civilians in Kyiv in the last few hours - Interior Minister — Illia Ponomarenko (@IAPonomarenko) February 24, 2022

MORE - Men aged 18 to 60 are not allowed the leave Ukraine anymore.https://t.co/GiUQgqMW4y — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 24, 2022

We wrote earlier today that Kyiv could fall within days and it should shock us in the slightest if the city is surrounded within the next 96 hours. There’s a reason why there’s a steady flow of cars flowing out of the city. Yet, maybe the timeline is a bit more truncated. Russian troops are only 20 miles away from Kyiv. These are Russian forces invading the country from Belarus. It's mechanized units which means they could make a mad dash for the capital within hours. Russia has total air superiority (via Fox News):

Kyiv close to falling: "Russian mechanized forces, which came in from Belarus, are 20 miles outside of Kyiv," Austin told lawmakers tonight. https://t.co/RPxrQFuLCk — HansNichols (@HansNichols) February 25, 2022

Russians will take the cities, but Ukraine is massive and this devolving into a guerilla war. Then, what do we do.

