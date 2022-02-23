AP Reporter Takes Biden Administration's Talking Points on Ukraine Right to the Woodshed

Is it bad that everyone who is not a Biden administration official knew this was going to happen in Ukraine? Is it bad that this Biden crew is treating Russia’s latest move in Ukraine as…a legitimate development? State Department Spokesman Ned Price declared that diplomacy was Russia was now dead, that a full-scale invasion was imminent, and that Moscow was engaging in diplomatic kabuki theater. Why yes, again—some of us already knew that. As we speak, Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby said that if Putin chooses war, he chooses violence. Why yes, again—this is a war. He also, and I can’t believe he even said this, said that Putin would have the answer for the number of Russian casualties at home. Seriously? Twenty million Russians died fighting World War II. I don't even want to know how many died fighting the wars during Peter the Great's reign in the early 18th century. The point is Russian accepting high casualties is nothing new. Also, Putin is a de facto tsar. The butcher’s bill from war is not a deterrent and neither are these sanctions.

Once again Associated Press reporter Matt Lee, who has been an expert in slicing apart the talking points from this administration, noted the abject failure sanctions have had in deterring Russia from their Ukraine project.

.@APDiploWriter Matt Lee: "I thought we spent the last couple of months...arguing...the threat of sanctions was the deterrent &...If you actually imposed them, then you would lose...deterrence"



Ned Price: "Matt, you've heard us say--"



Lee: "But you can't have it both ways." pic.twitter.com/kUl2JYMlnR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 23, 2022

State Dept.'s Ned Price on Russia-Ukraine tensions: "Moscow needs to demonstrate that it's serious about diplomacy. Russia's actions over the last 48 hours have in fact demonstrated the opposite. If Moscow's approach changes, we remain ready to engage." https://t.co/bpwBYKEnsB pic.twitter.com/c1EaHAAgNf — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) February 23, 2022

State Department spokesman Ned Price: we will "no longer engage in... the pretense of diplomacy" — Randi Furman (@RandiFurman) February 23, 2022

.@StateDeptSpox Ned Price: "This is and has been, in some ways, diplomatic Kabuki theater on the part of the Russians." pic.twitter.com/L0l2rLic9M — CSPAN (@cspan) February 23, 2022

.@StateDeptSpox Ned Price: "This is and has been, in some ways, diplomatic Kabuki theater on the part of the Russians." pic.twitter.com/L0l2rLic9M — CSPAN (@cspan) February 23, 2022

Like Obama, Putin saw what was coming. Like retired Gen. Jack Keane said today, he’s gamed this all out. He knows all the moves. He knows NATO won’t go to war. He knows for sure American troops won’t be deployed in Ukraine proper to defend them. It’s why he can pull Washington’s chain, declared the two separatist regions as independent, and move troops in on a ‘peacekeeping’ mission.

.@JenGriffinFNC: "Did the U.S. government help protect the Ukrainian government from this...cyber attack? Did you help them with preparations for how to rebut or to get back online quickly after such an attack?"



Kirby says he's not "in a position" to attribute yet. pic.twitter.com/zfexDwiuDS — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 23, 2022

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki offered a word salad regarding why it isn’t different than the Biden administration supported lifting sanctions on Nord Stream 2 last year but reimposed them again now. It’s a trainwreck.

Great question from CNN's @KaitlanCollins: "Last month, the WH opposed an effort on Capitol Hill to put sanctions on this pipeline. Last year...Biden waived the sanctions...Today, he is imposing [them]....Can you just explain the changes?"



Psaki says it's not "a shift at all" pic.twitter.com/jIeId1ZgTa — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 23, 2022

AP reporter: "The administration said the goal of the sanctions is to prevent and deter a wider invasion of Ukraine. If Russia does attack, as U.S. officials are warning...does that mean that the strategy has failed?"



Psaki ducks, insisting they'll just roll out more sanctions pic.twitter.com/Fva3xo1uRI — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 23, 2022

.@vmsalama: "How can you then justify discussions about diplomacy when [an invasion] is underway? I mean, you keep on saying that the Russians have to show...they have to de-escalate, but could they pause things right now & possibly engage in talks with U.S.?" pic.twitter.com/Vm3jBMpMEv — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 23, 2022

.@KaitlanCollins: "You have been saying it's imminent for some time...Has there been a new warning to the Ukrainians in the last 24 hours or so? B/c it seems CNN and others are reporting that they have shared new intelligence..."



Psaki says they're not familiar w/the reporting pic.twitter.com/Fi3rVHR0fB — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 23, 2022

Reuter's @JeffMason1 to Psaki: "Putin said on Monday...he felt the West was going to impose sanctions...regardless of what they did. Given that, you're obviously trying, & effectively putting a lot of pain on the Russian economy. Do you think [they] will...be a deterrent?" pic.twitter.com/CzPVXTkKkR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 23, 2022

If anyone wondered how Afghanistan could be handled so badly, here are more examples. Are we shocked that the situation went off the rails over there these three pressers from his administration? Also, where’s Joe Biden? It’s not like there’s anything going on, right? We’re adrift—and that’s probably something Putin also saw from afar, not that it was hard to see in the first place. Where are the adults? Where is anybody that knows what they’re doing? This is a fiasco—and while it is a distraction from the economic issues at home. It doesn’t shine the light away from Biden’s overall incompetence. Now, we’re also seeing his lack of care and utter sluggishness at responding to these sorts of situations. Too slow and too stupid. That’s Joe Biden.

As Madeline wrote this morning, Ukraine is set to undergo a state of emergency with reservists to be called up for national defense. A new offensive could be launched later tonight. We’ll keep you posted.