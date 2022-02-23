Where’s Joe Biden?

Russian President Vladimir Putin executed his “special military operation” in Ukraine. It’s a full-scale invasion. It’s shock and awe Moscow style. We knew this was coming. Everyone who isn’t a member of the Biden administration knew this was coming. Putin has gamed this out probably since last Fall. He knew what the reaction would be from this president. Joe Biden’s weakness, his frailty is just evident when he’s in front of the camera. And now, he’s probably asleep. I’m not kidding.

As we speak, Russians are launching a massive offensive against Ukraine and Biden is asleep. Where else could he be? Where is he? Where was he yesterday? Europe is on the brink of war and Joe Biden is just incapable of doing the job. At any rate, perhaps Putin launched this attack at the best possible moment when he knew Biden would be asleep. Former President Donald Trump was on Fox News speaking about this situation before Biden.

JUST IN - Russia attacks #Ukraine: Explosions are reported in the capital Kyiv, in the second-largest city Kharkiv, in Mariupol, and in the port city of Odesa. pic.twitter.com/qHGcAxdJbh — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 24, 2022

U.S. officials looking at a potential amphibious landing by Russian forces in Odessa, Ukraine — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) February 24, 2022

In apparent warning to the United States and NATO, Putin says in televised speech announcing war: “A couple of words for those who would be tempted to intervene. Russia will respond immediately and you will have consequences that you never have had before in your history.” — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) February 24, 2022

TRUMP: “This is something that should have never happened. This would not have happened during my administration.” pic.twitter.com/c1WyCn6mFY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 24, 2022

Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 24, 2022

Now, we’re not going to hear from Joe Biden until…tomorrow afternoon?

President Biden will deliver remarks tomorrow in the early afternoon. He will announce “the further consequences the United States and our Allies and partners will impose on Russia for its unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine,” according to a White House official. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) February 24, 2022

Biden won't be speaking until Thursday AFTERNOON, U.S. time.... https://t.co/BFhGFUnIzZ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 24, 2022

NATO is under threat. Ukraine is being pummeled. Putin is flexing his muscles—and Joe Biden can’t say anything until tomorrow afternoon. I thought America is back. I thought American leadership was back, and that the adults were back in charge. America’s enemies saw the weakness of this president and plotted.

Russia is rolling. Biden said I need to sleep. I’m too tired and weak.