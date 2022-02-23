Joe Biden

Where’s Joe Biden?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Feb 23, 2022 11:25 PM
  Share   Tweet
Where’s Joe Biden?

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Russian President Vladimir Putin executed his “special military operation” in Ukraine. It’s a full-scale invasion. It’s shock and awe Moscow style. We knew this was coming. Everyone who isn’t a member of the Biden administration knew this was coming. Putin has gamed this out probably since last Fall. He knew what the reaction would be from this president. Joe Biden’s weakness, his frailty is just evident when he’s in front of the camera. And now, he’s probably asleep. I’m not kidding. 

As we speak, Russians are launching a massive offensive against Ukraine and Biden is asleep. Where else could he be? Where is he? Where was he yesterday? Europe is on the brink of war and Joe Biden is just incapable of doing the job. At any rate, perhaps Putin launched this attack at the best possible moment when he knew Biden would be asleep. Former President Donald Trump was on Fox News speaking about this situation before Biden. 

Now, we’re not going to hear from Joe Biden until…tomorrow afternoon?

NATO is under threat. Ukraine is being pummeled. Putin is flexing his muscles—and Joe Biden can’t say anything until tomorrow afternoon. I thought America is back. I thought American leadership was back, and that the adults were back in charge. America’s enemies saw the weakness of this president and plotted. 

Russia is rolling. Biden said I need to sleep. I’m too tired and weak. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

BREAKING: Russia's Invasion of Ukraine Has Begun
Spencer Brown
The Future For Ukraine is Looking Very Grim
Katie Pavlich
Blinken Warns 'Everything is in Place for Russia to Move Forward' Against Ukraine
Rebecca Downs
Polls: Joe Biden Has Lost Serious Ground in These Bright Blue States
VIP
Rebecca Downs
AP Reporter Takes Biden Administration's Talking Points on Ukraine Right to the Woodshed
Matt Vespa
Why the Feds Are Asking Hunter Biden's 'Weed Slut' About His Past Hotel Stays And Other Activities
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular