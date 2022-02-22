Trudeau's Government Votes to Keep Dictatorship in Place for Another 30 Days

Canada’s dictatorship will continue for another 30 days. The blockades are done, but High Chancellor Justin Trudeau says his emergency powers are not over until he says they’re over. The reasoning behind the invocation of the Emergencies Act, which sounds like something out of Oceania, was weak. Canada’s equivalent to the American Civil Liberties Union was not convinced the benchmarks for this act were met. The same reasons they gave existed for weeks before Trudeau decided to declare war on his own people. Just speak with the folks and end the vaccine mandates, Trudy. It’s really that simple. Have you been outside? Omicron is over. The pandemic is over. Everyone is lifting their restrictions. We’re in the endemic phase of COVID. Nope. Canada’s parliament decided to keep the fascist police state going for another 30 days. Thirty days to stomp the spread of people’s rights (via Associated Press):

NOW - Canada's PM Trudeau: "Even though the blockades are lifted... this state of emergency is not over." pic.twitter.com/DY75gIqrsg — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 21, 2022

Canadian lawmakers voted Monday night to extend the emergency powers that police can invoke to quell any potential restart of blockades by those opposed to COVID-19 restrictions. Lawmakers in the House of Commons voted 185 to 151 to affirm the powers. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said earlier that the powers were still needed despite police ending the occupation of the nation’s capital by truckers over the weekend and police ending border blockades before that. Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said the protesters were going for the “lifeblood of this nation, which is trade with the United States.” Trudeau noted there were some truckers just outside Ottawa who might be planning further blockades or occupations. His public safety minister said there was an attempt to block a border crossing in British Columbia over the weekend. The emergencies act allows authorities to declare certain areas as no-go zones. It also allows police to freeze truckers’ personal and corporate bank accounts and compel tow truck companies to haul away vehicles.

Yeah, the seizure of bank accounts without a warrant based on mere suspicion is not creepy at all. Trudeau’s government is failing, and this is the clearest example of it. There were already laws on the books to deal with the situation in Ottawa. Instead, Trudy fled the city and decided to smear everyone at these protests as Nazis. Don’t laugh, folks. This is what Democrats want to execute here. They would totally love to stomp all of us to death.