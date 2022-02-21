Oh, So That's the Latest Hate Crime Which Turned Out to be a Total Hoax

This isn’t the first time this has happened. There are scores of hate crime hoaxes out there. It’s funny how these fake hate crime stories just bubbled post-2016. America is racist. It was racist for electing Donald Trump. And to prove that we will…stage fake hate crimes. Why? Is it because when you ignore the ‘woke’ noise, you’ll find out that these actual incidents are few and far between? It’s almost sad to watch, but it’s also a beautiful train wreck. The Left wants white people to be racist. They need white people to be racist, but they’re not. There is this thing called progress—and even the most ardent liberal who isn’t infected with ‘wokeness’ understands this. Even nonwhite voters know this. It’s college-educated white liberals from the cities who think we’re still in the Reconstruction era, which is another ironic point: the whitest people on planet earth are trying to lead the equity crusade for nonwhites. Something is not right there, and neither is this incident in deep-blue California where some racist graffiti caused a stir.

A water fountain had ‘white’ and colored’ written over the two fountains, a throwback reference to the Jim Crow era. Yeah, this occurred at a school in Sacramento. Who could have done this? Well, it wasn’t a Trump supporter, a white supremacist, or even a trucker. It was a black student. It was another racial hoax (via Fox News):

A Black female student at a California high school admitted to putting racist graffiti above water fountains, according to an official with the school district. "While identification of the person involved in this incident has been addressed, we also will remain focused on supporting the healing of students and staff who have been impacted by this troubling act of vandalism," Sacramento City Unified School District Superintendent Jorge Aguilar said Thursday in a statement, which the district provided to Fox News Digital. The Sacramento City Unified School District’s race and equity monitor Mark T. Harris told CBS 13 that a Black student admitted to writing the words "White" and "Colored" over two water fountains at McClatchy High. The school district did not release the female student’s name. "I don’t believe those words that were on those water fountains were racist," Harris said, according to CBS 13. "I do not believe they were hate crime or hate speech. Part of it quite honestly is because the admitted perpetrator is a young African American woman." Security cameras also caught the student in the act, according to Harris, who described the Jim Crow-styled graffiti as a "prank." "It was a prank that went sideways is my characterization of what the young woman said in her confession," Harris said at a press conference, the Daily Mail reported.

I’m sorry, what? It’s not racist because a…black student perpetrated this fraud. You see, when Democrats do it, it’s not racist; it’s a prank. When anyone else does it, it’s a sign that the Confederates are back. We’re all laughing at you—and you’re drawing attention away from real hate crimes that are happening right now. Scores of Asian-Americans are being killed, beaten, and brutalized everywhere but there’s no media attention because the perpetrators are mostly black.

Yet, none of these hoaxes will compare to the one executed by Jussie Smollett in Chicago. That’s hall of fame material with this beat.