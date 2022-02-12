Aaron Rodgers' Should Hurl His Latest Accolade in the Faces of the COVID-Obsessed Liberal Media

The man is going into the hall of fame. This was etched in stone years ago. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers claimed his fight NFL MVP award. He also won it in 2020. There is only one other quarterback who has won five NFL MVPs. His name is Peyton Manning, and he’s enshrined in Canton, Ohio (via ESPN):

Aaron Rodgers had won MVPs before -- three times, in fact, before this season -- but he had never won them in consecutive seasons until Thursday night. Whether he goes for a third straight MVP and fifth overall with the Green Bay Packers or another team -- or doesn't go for one at all and retires -- remains in question. Only Peyton Manning has won five MVPs, and it was Manning who handed Rodgers the award onstage at the NFL Honors awards show in Los Angeles. Rodgers, 38, became the fifth player in NFL history to win the award in consecutive seasons, joining Manning, Brett Favre, Joe Montana and Jim Brown. "They're all different," he said. "The first one was really, really special because we came off winning the Super Bowl and I had my best season to date that next year. It seemed like we were a juggernaut chugging along and going to win another one. That obviously didn't happen. The divisional round disappointment. But they've all been unique in their own ways. I think the latest one always feels the sweetest." He received 39 votes, while Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady got 10 and Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp one. Rodgers has now won MVP for the 2011, 2014, 2020 and 2021 seasons.

The tragedy of Rodgers is that he only has one Super Bowl ring from the 2010 season. In 2011, his 15-1 Packers were possibly on their way to a repeat championship season but encountered trouble when playing the eventual Super Bowl winners, the New York Giants. Since then, it’s been a long history of winning the NFC North, making the playoffs, and then coming up short. It partially had to do with the organizational structure of the Packers changing. It partially had to do with Mike McCarthy who wasn’t the best coach. Still, his accomplishments are solid, but he’s become a target of the liberal sports media.

It’s over his vaccination status. Hub Arkush, a Chicago sportscaster, made it clear that this was the reason why he wasn’t going to vote for Rodgers for the MVP honors. Arkush later regretted making that very public declaration.

"I don't think you can be the biggest jerk in the league and punish your team and your organization and your fan base the way he did and be the Most Valuable Player," he said.

Well, no one cares about you being a jerk if you keep winning games, which Rodgers does. The Packers are the first NFL team to have three consecutive seasons of 13 wins or more. He’s earned them division titles. The fan base loves him. What is Hub talking about?

Rodgers' MVP win comes off his accomplishment on the field this season as well as serving a piping hot cup of shut the hell up to the coronabros in the liberal media.

They can’t stop you, man. Rodgers is un-cancelable. It would have been nice if the Packers could go all the way. Then, the liberal media really would have lost it seeing an anti-vaccine mandate sports star win the biggest football game of the year, but there’s always next year, right? Well, we’ll see. Rodgers might move on from Green Bay. He’ll let us know in the coming weeks.