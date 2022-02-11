If You Support the Freedom Convoy, The Police Might Show Up At Your Home

Canada’s government is just losing it over these truckers. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fled into the woods. He still won’t speak to them. These truckers are protesting the vaccine mandates. We have therapeutics and vaccines to combat this virus that is now widely considered endemic and has a 99-plus percent survival rate. It never should have devolved into this silly game of unemployment or being jabbed. In Canada, they decided to play—and now we have a revolution on our hands, a peaceful one. That’s also another point that’s driving the Left insane. These protesters are not rioting. They’re not looting. They’re not assaulting police. They’re playing music, honking horns, making pizza, and chilling in hot tubs. The Ontario government tried to pull a Castro and kill the donation stream to these freedom fighters. It failed. Yet, that doesn’t mean the police state isn’t thinking of new ways to intimidate the public.





MRCTV found a creepy clip of a police officer visiting a Canadian’s home in the province where they admit they’re tracking people’s social media activity:

A video posted to Twitter that is quickly going viral shows an Ontario Provincial Police officer visiting a resident’s home to give her information on what constitutes a peaceful protest. But this officer wasn’t going door to door. The officer admits in the video that because of the resident’s liking of and posting to anti-mandate groups on Facebook, she was paying her a visit to give the previously mentioned information. “Are you guys now monitoring people’s Facebook pages, or Facebook groups, to who comments as to what their status updates are or what they’re doing within the group?” the resident asked. “Because of the protests happening province-wide, yes we have been monitoring the protests, okay?” the officer responded. “So there’s a protest coming up. I’m simply providing you with information about a peaceful protest, and now I’m leaving.”

OPP Officer in Ontario pays visit to personal residence after noting she commented on anti mandate protest. Admits to monitoring online activity. pic.twitter.com/NG2SZwgGX9 — Unacceptable Rowan (@canmericanized) February 11, 2022

This is intimidation. Don't let the ponytail fool you. This is a threat. https://t.co/iYVB2MKaV2 — Truckistan Amb. Poso ?? (@JackPosobiec) February 11, 2022

pic.twitter.com/1FsvIoZMDl — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) February 11, 2022

23. I mean, come on. Don't you wish you were there? pic.twitter.com/ymb87CYtj8 — Ezra Levant ???? (@ezralevant) February 10, 2022

Yeah, does anyone else find this disturbing? Liking social media posts is considered dangerous activity now? The elite and the political class don’t like it when things don’t go their way. They will use the armed services of the state to ensure compliance. We’ve seen that during COVID. In the US, we have our own Freedom Convoy assembling that hopes to make it to Washington DC by March 1.