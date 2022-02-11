Ontario Gov't Is Trying to Go Full-Blown Fascist Concerning How the Canadian Freedom Convoy Gets Donations

Keep honking, Canadian truckers. Keep honking for your right, for freedom, and the screw with the Left. These truckers are protesting Canada’s vaccine mandate, where they would have to be jabbed even for a virus with a 99-plus percent survival rate. They’re also alone, and Omicron is dying down.

Remember all the stories about acts of hate and violence emanating from this group. Nope. All lies. They’re not burning down cities. They’re not looting. They’re not throwing Molotov cocktails at the police. It’s a peaceful protest, and it’s driving the Left insane that it’s not violent. They need a reason to use force to get these truckers out of Ottawa. The Canadian Armed Forces outright rejected any calls that they be deployed to remove these people. What weapons of siege warfare do these truckers have? Well, they have hot tubs, pizza ovens, and Plinko. Yes, Plinko being that game prominently featured on the game show The Price is Right. Oh, so scary, right?

BREAKING: The Ontario government says it has effectively frozen all donations made to the trucker convoy through GiveSendGo. It is now a criminal offence to have any "dealing" with money from donations through this platform. pic.twitter.com/EhWWqe1V6J — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) February 10, 2022

GiveSendGo responds to the move from the Ontario government and Ontario Superior Court. https://t.co/RBiO0xOXLE — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) February 11, 2022

The court order, as the statement from Doug Ford's office reads, criminalizes “disposing of, or otherwise dealing with” any GiveSendGo cash, so their intent is clear. How this translates to enforcement/action I don't yet know. — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) February 11, 2022

Here's a helpful thread from former lawyer @ezralevant about this. https://t.co/aSkUHDuFXs — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) February 11, 2022

Now, we have reports that the Ontario government is trying to go full-fascist in trying to disrupt the donation flow to this Freedom Convoy. They declared a total freeze on donations, and that any activity paid by these monies would be classified as a criminal offense. I believe the phrase they used was any “dealing” from these funds would be felonious. It’s outrageous. The platform used to fund the truckers, GiveSendGo, responded by saying:

Know this! Canada has absolutely ZERO jurisdiction over how we manage our funds here at GiveSendGo. All funds for EVERY campaign on GiveSendGo flow directly to the recipients of those campaigns, not least of which is The Freedom Convoy campaign.

Luckily, it seems the flow of donations cannot be stopped, and if these funds are held in a US bank, that’s even better news.

This Freedom Convoy is being exported to the US. Our own convoy is set to begin Super Bowl weekend. The final destination is Washington DC, where they hope to arrive by March 1 when Joe Biden gives his State of the Union to a near-empty chamber. It would be delicious if we could hear the honks outside. Safe travels, patriots.