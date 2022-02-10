BUSTED: Georgia School Allegedly Caught Compiling a List of 'Insubordinate' Parents

Again, nothing shocks anymore. Nothing. In the era of the ‘woke’ Left and teachers running amok, would you be shocked to find out that these people are compiling lists of ‘unwoke’ parents who dare to voice their outrage over the nonsense their kids spew about what they learn at school? Oh yes, that’s allegedly happened at one private Georgia school where a list of ‘insubordinate’ parents was exposed. The Lovett School found itself in a public relations crisis this week over this supposed list. Of course, they’ve denied it exists. I would bet heavily that they’re lying. The Left is simply loaded with too many bad people with bad ideas and intentions (via Daily Caller):

The Lovett School in Atlanta issued the denial in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation after Monica Matthews, a Christian talk show host, posted a picture of the purported email on Twitter Tuesday night. “Let me begin by explaining this is a completely fabricated email and list,” Justin Abraham told the DCNF in an email. […] “The Board of Trustees, in conjunction with outside legal counsel and forensic experts, will conduct an independent third-party audit of the email server to corroborate the preliminary findings,” John O. Knox, the chairman of the school’s board of trustees, wrote in a letter. […] A number of incidents involving retaliation against “unwoke” parents, students and teachers reportedly took place in 2021. Many of those disputes arose over indoctrination of students. Members of the Loudoun County School Board were part of a secret Facebook group that targeted parents who opposed the use of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in the curriculum of the county’s public schools.

The school is completely denying it. I don’t believe them for a second pic.twitter.com/BNuq3TQjPO — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 9, 2022

Oh yes, Loudoun County, Virginia, where the school board engaged in that sort of surveillance operation because that was the real issue, not the indoctrination or the student who was raping girls in the bathroom—and they really didn’t do much about it. Like I said, too many bad apples. Bad teachers with bad intentions and an agenda they feel must be enacted to shift this nation onto the “right side of history.” You’ve heard that phrase tossed around with this crowd.