Chris Wallace's CNN Gig Is Not Going Well

Chris Wallace left Fox News in December. He left for CNN, which has become a destination network for fake conservatives. Most of the anti-Trump GOP has floated into this network which has become exposed as a bastion for pedophilia and sexual deviants. Then-CNN President Jerry Zucker reportedly lured Wallace away from Fox. It was a free agency signing that Wallace couldn’t turn down. He was going to be a centerpiece of the new CNN+ streaming service, and then Zucker left. He was forced to resign over an inappropriate relationship with his right-hand woman. At least, that’s the reason that was given for the other outlets to report. Now, Wallace’s shiny new gig has turned into something of a nightmare. He literally has no staff and the man who really wanted him at the network has been jettisoned (via RadarOnline) [emphasis mine]:

Chris Wallace is “irate” at the ousting of CNN president Jeff Zucker and his future at the news network is uncertain, Radar has been told. In a move that stunned Beltway television circles, the no-nonsense veteran anchor — son of legendary CBS correspondent Mike Wallace — announced he was leaving Fox News after 18 years for a prized gig at CNN’s new streaming-video outlet CNN+ in December. […] Wallace, 74, was slated to host a weekday interview program starting next year on CNN+, Zucker’s much-hyped new digital streaming platform. […] “Chris is the type of person who makes it known if he doesn’t like something,” said a TV industry insider. “He went over there for Zucker and now Zucker is gone. Wallace feels that he has been stiffed. He’s got no staff, no Executive Producer and the guy he gave up a prized gig for has just walked out the door.” Zucker is said to have allayed Wallace’s concerns about two heavyweight figures at CNN: Jake Tapper, the host of The Lead, and Sam Feist, the cable giant’s Washington bureau chief and senior vice president. “It’s no secret in DC that Wallace hates Jake Tapper and despises Sam Feist,” the source added. […] Zucker, a 56-year-old father of four, resigned this week after admitting a romantic relationship with a co-worker, his No. 2 Allison Gollust.

Yeah, it sounds like things are really going well over there for Wallace. The man had a solid slot at Fox News. Sure, he got kicked in the teeth a lot, but he owned his own dojo. Now, he’s sitting at CNN, but don’t feel too bad for Chris. He’s still getting paid millions of dollars and frankly, if he’s that unhappy—he could just retire.