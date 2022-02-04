Why Lia Thomas Is Making the Women's Locker Room at UPenn a Very Awkward Place

So, University of Pennsylvania’s Lia Thomas has been making waves in the collegiate swimming arena. Thomas is a biological male competing on the women’s team and obviously dominating. Thomas has a clear advantage; it’s science. Madeline has been covering this story, noting that some of Thomas’ teammates are sort of sick of the antics. Thomas likens herself to Rosa Parks, which is just cringeworthy. One teammate bluntly said that when Thomas identified as a dude, he wasn’t even close to being competitive in the sport. Now, Thomas is adding another later of controversy by reportedly being very open in the locker room when changing. Let’s just leave it at that (via NY Post):

A member of the University of Pennsylvania women’s swim team said some team members are uncomfortable changing in the locker room with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, according to a teammate. Thomas, 22, who spent the previous three years swimming with the men’s team before she began transitioning to a woman, has created an uneasy environment in the locker room, as she still retains her biologically male genitalia — which are sometimes exposed — and is attracted to women, one teammate told the Daily Mail in an interview. “It’s definitely awkward because Lia still has male body parts and is still attracted to women,” the swimmer said. Thomas has reportedly told her teammates that she dates women. The swimmer told the outlet that other team members have spoken to the team’s coaches about possibly getting Thomas to change elsewhere from the rest of the team, but those discussions haven’t gone anywhere “Multiple swimmers have raised it, multiple different times,” she said. “But we were basically told that we could not ostracize Lia by not having her in the locker room and that there’s nothing we can do about it, that we basically have to roll over and accept it, or we cannot use our own locker room.”

I mean, this is direct evidence that someone from another gender is in the women’s locker room, but you can’t say that. You must abide by the narrative. This isn’t an unusual response from the biological females on the team either. There is male genitalia being exposed, and we’re all supposed to accept that a) this is normal and b) this is not indicative that there are gender differences. You can see where the woke narrative on this goes off the rails. Biological males are competing and dominating women’s sports. Isn’t that some form of erasure? The locker room talk is more of a periphery issue, but it does point to the fact that this political correctness theater surrounding the issue is grounded in science fiction.